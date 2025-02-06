Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers Win $275K Settlement for Amputee Victim

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers secured a $275K settlement on behalf of a 66-year-old client in a recent agreement with The Hartford Insurance Company.

After a visit to a salon for a pedicure, the firm’s client contracted an infection of the foot. That infection grew worse due to complications with the client’s diabetes and other health conditions. The client eventually had to pursue amputation, resulting in the total loss of their foot.

Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers fought back when The Hartford Insurance Company failed to provide the financial support needed to overcome the cost of essential medical treatments. The legal team filed a case against the insurance company. The case did not require a lawsuit and did not have to go to trial.

Instead, settlement negotiations took place for 12 months, at which point The Hartford Insurance Company agreed to provide the firm’s client with the compensation they deserved. The client received $275K to cover medical expenses and the emotional losses affiliated with the infection and amputation.

The team at Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers takes pride in the opportunity it had to provide legal services to an injury victim who suffered significant losses, and looks forward to offering future clients the same quality of support.

Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers has served greater Florida for three decades. The team consistently treats its clients like family, providing compassionate legal representation to anyone in need. They want their clients to have every opportunity to fight for the compensation they rightfully deserve. For people looking for an attorney who will get up close and personal with their case, there’s no better firm to work with than Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers. Their personal injury lawyers in Fort Lauderdale and beyond take time to develop an attorney/client relationship, strengthening their clients’ cases. They are always ready to answer any questions clients may have about their right to take legal action against someone whose negligence put them in danger. They will travel to meet clients who can’t come to them. Clients can book a free personal injury case consultation today.

Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers

721 SE 17th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-476-1000

https://www.chaliklaw.com/

Press Contact : Jason B. Chalik, Esq. - Founding Partner

