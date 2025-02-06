What are "Novel" Drugs?
"Novel" drugs are new drugs never before approved or marketed in the U.S. See Drugs@FDA for information about all of CDER’s approved drugs and biological products.
FDA Novel Drug Therapy Approvals for 2025
|No.
|Drug Name
|Active Ingredient
|Approval Date
|FDA-approved use on approval date*
|1.
|Datroway
|datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk
|1/17/2025
|To treat unresectable or metastatic, HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.
*The listed “FDA-approved use” on this website is for presentation purposes only. To see the FDA-approved conditions of use [e.g., indication(s), population(s), dosing regimen(s)] for each of these products, see the most recent A-approved Prescribing Information (click on the Drug Name).