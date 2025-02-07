Fake-Shop Detector Achieves Certification from AV-Comparatives for Strong Protection Against Fake Online Shops
AV-Comparatives, is pleased to announce that Fake-Shop Detector has been awarded certification for its effective protection against fraudulent online shops.
AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized independent cybersecurity testing organisation, is pleased to announce that Fake-Shop Detector has been awarded certification for its effective protection against fraudulent online shops. This certification highlights Fake-Shop Detector's commitment to safeguarding users from e-commerce scams, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated and widespread.
— Helmut Leopold, Head of Center for Digital Safety & Security at AIT
In the latest Fake-Shops Detection Test, AV-Comparatives assessed a broad range of security products to determine their ability to identify and block access to fraudulent e-commerce websites. Fake-Shop Detector demonstrated notable effectiveness, achieving a high detection rate of over 90% for established fake shop URLs. This result places Fake-Shop Detector among the leading security solutions for combating this type of cyber threat.
The rise in fake online shops presents a growing risk to consumers, leading to financial fraud and potential identity theft. These deceptive websites are designed to closely mimic legitimate retailers, making them difficult to distinguish at a glance. AV-Comparatives' comprehensive testing methodology evaluates security products against a diverse set of real-world fraudulent websites, ensuring a thorough and objective assessment of their protective capabilities.
"With the increasing number of fraudulent e-commerce sites, it is essential for cybersecurity solutions to offer strong protection against online shopping scams," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives. "Fake-Shop Detector has demonstrated solid performance in this area, effectively preventing users from accessing fake shops and reducing the risk of financial fraud."
The certification of Fake-Shop Detector reflects its dedication to providing a safer online experience. By effectively detecting and blocking fake online shops, Fake-Shop Detector plays a crucial role in protecting consumers from scams that could compromise personal and financial information.
AV-Comparatives recognises Fake-Shop Detector’s commitment to high cybersecurity standards and its proactive efforts in tackling emerging digital threats. Users looking for reliable protection against fraudulent e-commerce sites are encouraged to consider certified security solutions like Fake-Shop Detector.
Helmut Leopold, Head of Center for Digital Safety & Security at AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, emphasises the importance of joint efforts in the fight against cybercrime: "The growing threats posed by disinformation, hate speech and fraudulent attacks on the internet require joint efforts to provide digital users with tools and resources to maintain their sovereignty. The national funding programmes such as the Austrian Security research programme KIRAS are an important basis for the success of digital solutions made in the EU as a fundamental contribution for the EU digital sovereignty."
For more information on the Fake-Shops Detection Test and to view the full report, visit www.av-comparatives.org
About Fake-Shop Detector
For the first time in Austria, a tool has been developed that protects consumers from e-commerce fraud by skilfully combining expert knowledge and artificial intelligence (AI). This was achieved by combining the expertise of the Watchlist Internet, experts from the Austrian Institute for Applied Telecommunications (ÖIAT), the top research team on machine learning at AIT Austrian Institute of Technology and the professionals from the IT specialist X-Net.
The Fake-Shop Detector (FSD) is a free service that warns users directly in their browser using a traffic light system when they come across fraudulent online retailers, thus proactively and effectively protecting Austrian consumers when shopping online. The Fake-Shop Detector is available as a free browser plug-in and in the Watchlist Internet App. The Fake-Shop Detector promises and delivers free fraud protection in the internet browser while respecting the user's privacy - the plug-in installed in the internet browser retrieves and displays information in real time but does not store any private data.
Since the end of July 2020, more than 860,000 domains have been analysed by the Fake-Shop Detector's AI, achieving an accuracy rate of over 91% in practical use. Another key feature of the Fake-Shop Detector is the manual quality assurance continuously carried out by experts from Watchlist Internet.
The research project behind the Fake-Shop Detector is currently being funded by the KIRAS security research programme of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Austrian Research Promotion Agency FFG.
https://fakeshop.at
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent cybersecurity testing organisation that systematically evaluates security software and mobile security solutions. By leveraging one of the largest sample collections worldwide, AV-Comparatives creates a real-world testing environment to ensure objective and reliable results. The organisation provides freely accessible reports for consumers, businesses, and industry professionals. Certification by AV-Comparatives is a globally recognised seal of approval for cybersecurity excellence.
