Auditor Blaha Releases 2022 Special Districts Finances Report - For February 6, 2025

Saint Paul, MN – “Special districts are the result of local governments working to provide services in the most efficient and effective way possible,” said Auditor Blaha. Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2022 Minnesota Special Districts Finances Report.

Minnesota has over 600 special districts that provide clean water, transportation, public safety, health, housing, and other services to residents. Special districts are local government units created or authorized by state law to perform specific duties or to provide specific services in a limited scope.

“This report, which covers the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023 (FY 2022), shows strong revenue growth, particularly in federal and local grants, which helped fund large increases in transit, economic development, and education,” added Blaha.

The 2022 Minnesota Special Districts Finances Report shows revenues and expenditures increased by 14 percent and 9 percent respectively.

The primary sources of revenues for special district governmental funds were state grants, federal grants, taxes, local grants, and charges for services. In addition to governmental funds, many special districts establish enterprise funds to account for services that are financed and operated in a manner similar to private business enterprises.

The Report and its underlying data are available on the Office of the State Auditor’s website. Highlights of the report include: