Leading Driver in the Increlex Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Childhood-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (CGHD) On Market

How has the Increlex Market Performed in Recent Years?

The increlex market size has significantly grown in recent years, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR calculated as XX%. It has been observed to expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. This growth witnessed in the historic period stems from a rise in incidence and awareness of health conditions hindering normal growth in children such as growth hormone insensitivity syndrome GHIS and pediatric growth hormone deficiency PGHD. Adding to these factors, an increase in endocrine disorders, favourable government policies, and growing awareness of rare pediatric endocrine disorders, have all contributed significantly to the rise of the increlex market.

What is the Anticipated Growth in Increlex Market and Major Trends?

Looking forward, the increlex market size is projected to see an accelerated growth in the next few years, reaching $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Major trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in DNA technology, improved systems for subcutaneous injections, enhancements in patient monitoring solutions, integration of telemedicine for patient follow-up, and advancements in drug delivery systems. These trends coupled with the rising demand for effective growth hormone insensitivity treatments, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, and growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

What are the Key Drivers of Increlex Market?

The significant rise in the prevalence of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency CGHD is one of the driving forces behind the growth of the increlex market. CGHD occurs when the body doesn't produce enough growth hormone during childhood, resulting in slower growth and shorter stature. Increlex, a synthetic IGF-1 treatment, is increasingly in demand to address this issue. For instance, in November 2023, according to the Council of Health Insurance, a Saudi Arabia-based regulatory office, CGHD affects between 1 in 3,500 and 1 in 10,000 children, with higher prevalence observed in boys, thereby fuelling the increlex market.

Which are the Key Players in Increlex Market?

The increlex market is dominated by Ipsen S.A, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and distribution of specialty drugs for significant unmet medical needs.

What is the Market Segmentation of Increlex Industry?

The increlex market is segmented based on various factors. The age groups include infants, toddlers, and children aged 5-12 years. The market is divided in terms of distribution channels, too, encompassing hospitals, specialty clinics, online pharmacies, and traditional pharmacies. Further, the market is bifurcated based on application into growth hormone deficiency and other indications.

Which Region Dominates the Global Increlex Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the increlex market. However, the market is global, with the report covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

