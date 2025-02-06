DEM to Host Wildland Firefighting Training Class

Published on Thursday, February 06, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – In an effort to build Rhode Island’s capacity to respond to wildfires, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Forest Fire Program is offering an entry level course to train participants in the tools, tactics, and strategies used to suppress uncontrolled wildland fires. No prior experience in firefighting is needed or expected, but applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Wildfires are expected to become more frequent as climate change continues to create warmer, drier conditions, leading to longer and more active fire seasons.

In 2024, southern New England saw a historic fall fire season, with RI experiencing a total of 75 wildfires, 41 occurring between Oct. 18 and Nov. 19. In 2024, DEM’s Forest Fire Program treated 130 acres of state property with prescribed fire, nearly a threefold increase from 2023. Last year, DEM conducted shaded fuel break brush clearing projects along various stretches of forestland on state lands to lessen the risk of uncontrolled wildfires. DEM has trained 46 new wildland firefighters in the past two years to help build RI’s capacity to respond to wildfires.

DEM will hold the no-cost, five-day, and classroom and field-based training S-130-S-190 course – with the curriculum designed by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) – at its George Washington Management Area office in Chepachet from June 9 – 13 at 8 AM – 5 PM daily. It will qualify students to a higher Firefighter Type 2 (FFT2) skill designation level recognized by the NWCG. The training includes the use of live fire and personal protective equipment (PPE), lunch, and refreshments will be provided. There is a final evaluation at the end of the training, and students will receive a certificate of completion. Although no prior experience in firefighting is required, applicants are required to complete the following online sections prior to classroom training sessions:

S-190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior

IS-100 Introduction to the Incident Command System

NIMS-700 Introduction to the National Incident Management System

The online courses are expected to take 12.5 hours to complete, and students can save their progress and resume the courses at their convenience. After completion, evaluation certificates must be sent to ben.arnold@dem.ri.gov.

“DEM’s Forest Fire Program works closely with Rhode Island fire departments to suppress wildfires,” said Principal Fire Control Officer and Training Officer Ben Arnold of DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment. “We rely on municipal fire departments to fight wildfires and fire departments rely on us in the same way. This class offers an opportunity to both DEM employees and Rhode Island firefighters who seek wildfire suppression training at the national standard.”

Space is limited with priority given to local municipal firefighters and DEM employees. Registration is open until Feb. 28. Acceptance letters will be sent to applicants of their admission. Questions about the class may be directed to Ben Arnold (Ben.Arnold@dem.ri.gov) or Allan Waterman (allan.waterman@dem.ri.gov) of DEM’s Forest Fire Program.To apply for the training course, please click here.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.