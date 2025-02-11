Authentic Taste partners with Rossonero and doubles down on Mexican Seafood

Authentic Taste made simple

Authentic Taste LLC and Rossonero Foods Join Forces to Bring Premium Mexican Seafood to the U.S. Market at AFFORDABLE prices

We refuse to let US consumers settle for less in food quality. We're here to challenge the status quo, deliver the best, and make it affordable for every family.” — Danny West

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authentic Taste LLC, established in 2023, has been focused on challenging the status quo by bringing best-in-class products at an affordable price. With a commitment to transparency, informed decision-making, and sustainability, Authentic Taste empowers consumers through its healthy brand offerings, including Naked Tamales, Naked Salsas, and now Rossonero.Authentic Taste LLC is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Rossonero Foods, a leading seafood brand established in 2009 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. This collaboration marks a significant step in Rossonero’s expansion into the U.S. market, providing American consumers with high-quality, sustainably sourced Mexican seafood.Rossonero Foods has built a strong reputation for excellence over the past 15 years, becoming a trusted name in the seafood industry. With its origins in Mazatlán—one of the most renowned seafood hubs in the world—Rossonero brings a deep heritage of expertise and commitment to quality. This partnership allows Authentic Taste LLC to introduce Rossonero’s premium seafood offerings to a wider audience, ensuring that consumers have access to authentic, flavorful, and responsibly harvested seafood at competitive prices.“We are thrilled to partner with Rossonero Foods,” said Danny West, CEO of Authentic Taste LLC. “Rossonero is the right partner and a natural fit for us because they share our values of transparency, innovation, and commitment to delivering best-in-class products at a reasonable price. Together, we are bringing the very best of Mexican seafood to American tables.”Enrique Espinoza, Co-Founder of Rossonero Foods, echoed this enthusiasm: “Partnering with Authentic Taste LLC is an exciting milestone for us. Their dedication to quality and their deep understanding of the U.S. market make them the ideal ally in bringing our premium seafood to a wider audience. We are confident that this collaboration will allow American consumers to experience the true taste of Mexican seafood.”Mexican seafood is celebrated worldwide for its incredible flavor, quality, and sustainability. The country’s Pacific and Gulf coasts are home to some of the richest marine ecosystems, producing a diverse range of seafood, including shrimp, tuna, snapper, and mahi-mahi. With strict fishing regulations and sustainability practices in place, Mexico continues to be a leader in responsible seafood production. American consumers can now enjoy this fresh, high- quality seafood with the confidence that they are supporting ethical sourcing and sustainable fishing methods.Through this partnership, Authentic Taste LLC will leverage its innovative approach and deep understanding of the U.S. market to ensure that Rossonero’s premium seafood products are widely available across multiple distribution channels. This collaboration is set to redefine the seafood experience for American consumers, delivering fresh, flavorful, and responsibly sourced options straight from the heart of Mexico’s coastal waters.

