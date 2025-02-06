Join Us! 2025 Black History Month Celebration

The Supreme Court of Ohio's Black History Month program takes place Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

Every February, the Ohio Supreme Court highlights the impact of African American lawyers, judges, and other influential members of the Ohio judiciary in a special programming event for Black History Month. This year, the Supreme Court’s 2025 Black History Month Celebration will take place Thursday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center. The Court is excited to welcome special guest presenters Lyn Ford, award-winning storyteller and poet, Kelzé Riley, labor and employment attorney, and Gregory Edmonds, president of the Ohio Memorial Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History has named “African Americans and Labor” as the theme for this year’s Black History Month celebrations, focusing on the various ways that work intersects with the collective experiences of Black people. The Court’s program will specifically honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their connection to Ohio, the contributions of Black Ohioans, and their legacy in inspiring careers in law.

This program is free and open to the public, and guests are asked to RSVP if attending in-person at the Moyer Judicial Center. The event will also be livestreamed on the Court’s webpage and Facebook page.