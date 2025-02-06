Libra Software Group Acquires Kato Integrations

Libra Software Group announces it has acquired Florida-based Kato Integrations Corporation, a leader in Application Programming Interface (API) solutions for the IBM Power Systems integrated operating system (IBM i).

IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libra Software Group announces it has acquired Florida-based Kato Integrations Corporation, a leader in Application Programming Interface (API) solutions for the IBM Power Systems integrated operating system (IBM i).

Kato Integrations will operate as an independent division within Libra Software Group, enhancing its IBM i Portfolio of solutions. Kato Integrations will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support its market-leading software toolkits providing a competitive edge to its customers.

“Kato Integrations is a great addition to our growing portfolio of IBM i solutions,” said Andy Hodge, Libra Software Group CEO. “We are delighted to welcome Kato with their proven API solution kits for IBM developers and their impressive, company-wide focus on maximizing customers’ return on investment".

“We are excited to be working with Libra Software Group,” said Quentin Krengel, Chairman of Kato Integrations. “Not only do they have extensive experience in IBM i development; they share our dedication to providing excellent customer service and a focus on advancing technology.”

About Libra Software Group

Libra Software Group is a division of Vela Software that acquires, manages, and builds software companies in a variety of vertical markets. Acquired companies are held forever and strengthen their industry leadership positions via organic initiatives, enhanced operations, and additional acquisitions. Learn more at www.LibraSoftwareGroup.com

About Kato Integrations

Kato Integrations helps businesses adapt, thrive, and modernize in an ever-changing IT world by providing scalable API tools to the IBM i development community. Kato Integrations products are installed in over 15 countries while boasting a 98% customer retention rate. Learn more at www.KatoIntegrations.com.

