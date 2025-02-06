"Matters of the Soul: Coming In From a Cold World" by Minister Sachini Stretchen – A Beacon of Light in Troubling Times

Sachini Stretchen Matters Of The Soul: Coming in from a cold world

AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minister Sachini Stretchen invites readers to experience divine healing and personal transformation with her new book, Matters of the Soul: Coming In From a Cold World . This heartfelt and prayer-infused work seeks to guide readers out of the spiritual coldness of the modern world and into the warm embrace of faith, self-forgiveness, and divine purpose.As a seasoned evangelist, Bible scholar, and global minister with over 35 years of experience, Sachini Stretchen shares her insights and prayers, providing solace to the hurting, encouragement to the weary, and a renewed sense of purpose to those seeking deeper faith.Matters of the Soul addresses the universal struggles of faith, forgiveness, and emotional healing. Through personal prayers and reflective insights, the book offers readers a roadmap to strengthen their faith in the face of adversity, embrace self-forgiveness, overcome barriers to spiritual growth, and discover practical tools for confronting darkness and finding peace.“The world has become a cold place,” Sachini Stretchen writes. “In this book, I pray readers will find the tools to step into the warmth of the Father’s love, experiencing divine and emotional healing.”The book is a valuable resource for a wide audience, from ministers to those new to faith, and even for individuals hesitant to commit to spiritual life due to past experiences or doubts.Born in London, Sachini Stretchen has dedicated her life to ministry, teaching, and community building. Married for 24 years and a proud mother and grandmother, she has traveled extensively across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Caribbean, sharing the message of hope and redemption. With a background in Bible teaching, community studies, and an impressive career in public service, she brings a wealth of knowledge and compassion to her writing.Sachini Stretchen’s vibrant career includes time as an aerobics and dance instructor, during which she staged memorable performances in her community. Her passion for helping others extends to her current role as a mentor and educator at The Remnant Bible School and Church.Sachini Stretchen felt a divine calling to write and publish this book at a time when many are struggling with feelings of loss and disconnection. Through her unique perspective and heartfelt prayers, she aims to bring readers closer to the warmth of God’s love and remind them that healing and redemption are always possible.The primary message of Matters of the Soul is clear: God is still in the healing business. Through faith, prayer, and self-forgiveness, readers can find peace and overcome life’s challenges.Matters of the Soul: Coming In From a Cold World is now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Sachini Stretchen, please visit www.theremnantbibleschoolchurch.com

Sachini Stretchen on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.