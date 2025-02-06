DiscountCodes.eu Introduces New Features to Simplify and Improve Discount Code Searches

Users Can Now Share Their Own Codes and Receive Personalized Email Alerts for New Offers

ROME, ITALY, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online discount code market continues to grow, but users often struggle with unreliable information and expired offers. To address this issue, DiscountCodes.eu, a platform managed by Bloo Srl, is launching two new features designed to enhance the user experience: discount code sharing and personalized email alerts.

More Community Engagement and Up-to-Date Offers

The new discount code sharing feature allows users to actively contribute to the platform by submitting codes they find, helping the community save more effectively. Each submitted code will be verified to ensure it is valid and usable.

At the same time, the new email notification system enables users to select their favorite stores and receive alerts as soon as new discount codes are available. This eliminates the need to manually check for updates, making the process more convenient and efficient.

A Service Built Around User Needs

“We analyzed our users’ behavior and needs to understand what could enhance their experience when searching for discount codes,” explains Alessio Dannibale, Marketing Manager at Bloo Srl. “These new features were developed with the goal of making the process simpler and more immediate, preventing the frustration of encountering invalid codes or missing out on savings opportunities.”

With 10 years of experience in the industry, Bloo Srl continues to develop targeted solutions to optimize discount code searches and provide a transparent, reliable service.

About Bloo Srl

Bloo Srl is a company specializing in digital solutions for online savings. Through its website, DiscountCodes.eu, it offers a wide selection of verified discount codes and tools designed to make finding the best deals easier.

