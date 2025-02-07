Monite Introduces iFrame to Simplify AP/AR Adoption for B2Bs Globally, Driving a Data-Driven Shift in the Industry

Monite, 2025

The API-first fintech Monite introduces its iFrame solution. Now, SMB platforms can bypass lengthy development cycles and embed core features within 2 hours.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For B2B companies, developing robust Bill Pay Invoicing , and Payments functionality in-house is a significant challenge often taking 12+ months, even for teams with extensive resources. For smaller businesses, these timelines can extend further, underscoring the growing appeal of plug-and-play solutions that offer speed and scalability. With the embedded finance market for SMBs forecasted to reach $124 billion by the end of 2025, the race is on to meet the surging demand for flexible, efficient, and customizable tools designed to drive growth and streamline financial operations.Once requiring months of development, the timeline for launching embeddable features has undergone a dramatic transformation. Leading this evolution, Monite — a pioneer in embeddable AP/AR for B2Bs — introduces its advanced iFrame solution, setting a new benchmark by seamlessly combining rapid deployment with best-in-class security standards.Designed to integrate invoicing and billing functionalities into any platform in under 2 hours, Monite’s iFrame redefines the industry’s expectations for speed, security, and flexibility. By adhering to OAuth 2.0 and seamlessly aligning with client authentication frameworks, the solution eliminates the friction of manual configuration while maintaining top-tier security. On top of that, Monite’s iFrame offers unmatched customization, making it adaptable to a diverse range of use cases and customer needs.This integration method sets a new benchmark for accessibility in embedded Invoicing and Bill Pay. It’s a pivotal solution for platforms prioritizing speed-to-market over deep integrations, enabling them to outpace competitors, quickly test new revenue streams, and make strategic decisions about scaling advanced AP/AR features.Ivan Maryasin, CEO of Monite: "Monite’s iFrame is an excellent starting point for launching new financial features quickly and easily, testing them, and seeing results without requiring weeks of complex integration efforts. By making it easier for SMB platforms to run a proof of concept, we aim to foster a more data-driven market, empowering players to deploy new solutions efficiently in a fast-paced environment.”Alex Akimov, CTO of Monite: "We couple iFrame with OAuth 2.0 — two rock solid industry-proven technologies — to enable developers to embed an entire AP/AR solution into their web products, with hundreds of features, in a couple of hours. All this, combined with extensive customization and localization options to make our iFrame fully native to any web app UX, makes our new solution unique in the current FinTech B2B market.”The new iFrame is now available across the US and European markets, showcasing Monite’s dedication to delivering innovative, user-focused technologies with global impact.About MoniteMonite lets SMB platforms — neobanks, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment providers — embed AR/invoicing, AP automation/bill pay into their interface in 3-5 weeks instead of building in-house spending 2+ years and $3M+ in building costs. Monite serves clients across the EU, UK, US, and other regions. Monite is backed by Valar Ventures, Third Prime, P72, founders of Klarna, Mollie, and Nium, and execs from Plaid and PayPal.

