Quiltcraft Industries and Fabtex Announce Strategic Merger

Both founded in 1986, the partnership brings together over 75 years of manufacturing experience

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quiltcraft Industries and Fabtex are excited to announce the completion of a strategic merger, aligning forces as the industry-leading hospitality manufacturer of window treatments and bedding products. This partnership aims to align and leverage company strengths and experience, with the continued commitment to exceptional service and quality.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Fabtex,” said David Pearson, CEO of Quiltcraft Industries. “This merger will allow us to serve our partners with a nationwide geographic footprint, international manufacturing capabilities and global sourcing capabilities. Our combined resources and expertise will make us a truly unique and powerful service provider to the hospitality industry.”

With over 75 years of textile manufacturing and installation experience, including over 300 employees in five manufacturing facilities, the newly formed entity will offer expanded capabilities for textile development, enhanced products across all segments of the industry, and the nation’s most comprehensive installation network.

“This partnership enables us to capitalize on our shared values of innovation, integrity, and excellence, creating even greater value for our clients. We’re excited to embark on this new chapter of growth together,” said Dave Deters, EVP of Fabtex.

For the immediate future, both companies intend to operate independently, ensuring “business as usual.” Over the next year, as we strategically align systems and processes, clients can expect enhanced flexibility, cost savings and expanded product offerings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.