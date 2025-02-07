UNM Continuing Education and UNM Anderson School of Management to Host Professional Development Conference in April 2025

Perspectives: A Conference Different - April 22-24, 2025

The In-person conference will take place in Albuquerque, NM, April 22-24, 2025

Attendees will leave with actionable insights and fresh ideas that can be immediately applied to their professional endeavors and personal growth.” — Audrey Arnold

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNM Continuing Education and UNM Anderson School of Management proudly present " Perspectives: A Conference Different ," happening April 22-24, 2025, at the UNM Continuing Education Conference Center. Designed to inspire innovation and foster cross-sector collaboration, this multi-day conference will feature influential keynote speakers, interactive learning sessions, engaging social events, and valuable networking opportunities.Headlining the conference is Amy Jo Martin, New York Times best-selling author and renowned innovation advocate. Joining her on the keynote stage will be George Aye and Jeremy Graves, delivering thought-provoking insights into leadership, AI, communication, and professional growth.The event, co-sponsored by UNM Anderson School of Management, will bring together professionals from diverse fields to share expertise, exchange ideas, and build strategic partnerships."We are thrilled to be co-sponsoring this inaugural conference, focused on professional development and collaboration," said Robert DelCampo, Sr. Executive Director, Corporate & Community Engagement, and Executive Director, Innovation Academy at UNM Anderson School of Management. "This conference will serve as a catalyst for growth, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and expand their networks. By fostering collaboration, we’re not only investing in personal development but also in the collective strength of our community. We believe the connections and insights made here will have a lasting, positive impact on our many industries and the people they serve."Conference Highlights● Innovative Learning Sessions: Conference topics include leadership strategies, resilience and adaptability, effective communication, persuasion through storytelling, AI in writing, personal branding, marketing, cybersecurity threats, financial growth, design thinking, emotional intelligence, and team-building techniques. (See full agenda ● Cross-Sector Collaboration & Networking: Connect with professionals from various industries in dynamic settings designed to foster meaningful relationships and spark creativity.● Engaging Social Events: Kick off the conference with a Welcome Reception featuring live music from Felix y Los Gatos, one of Albuquerque’s premier local bands, setting the stage for an interactive and enriching experience."We are excited to host 'Perspectives: A Conference Different,' which aims to transcend traditional conference boundaries. This event is designed to broaden and share knowledge while forging lasting connections across diverse sectors. Attendees will leave with actionable insights and fresh ideas that can be immediately applied to their professional endeavors and personal growth," said Audrey Arnold, Executive Director of UNM Continuing Education.Event Details● When: April 22-24, 2025● Where: UNM Continuing Education Conference Center, 1634 University Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102● Keynote Speakers: Amy Jo Martin, George Aye, and Jeremy Graves● Cost: $650 – Includes access to all keynotes, CEUs, sessions, meals, and the Welcome Reception. Limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.● Who Should Attend: Professionals from all industries and career levels seeking to expand their knowledge and network.For more information and to register, visit ce.unm.edu/Perspectives ContactUNM Continuing Education1634 University Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87102Email: cemarketing@unm.eduPhone: (505) 277-0077

