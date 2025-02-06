Prime Minister Golob: "I believe that artificial intelligence will be a game changer in the years to come"

SLOVENIA, February 6 - "AI was once merely a tool to help researchers achieve better results, but it has now become all-pervasive and crucial to the future that leaders around the world are engaging with it," said Prime Minister Golob in his opening remarks. "AI is no longer just a tool," he emphasised. "I believe that AI will be a game-changer in the years to come – not only transforming the way researchers work, but also reshaping the way we live together as a society." It is therefore essential to move from individual research efforts, institutions and groups to a more integrated approach that unites not only engineering and natural sciences, but also social sciences and humanities," the Prime Minister said, emphasising that society evolves through the collaboration of these two sectors.

Commenting on the call for tenders for the new supercomputer, the Prime Minister said: "I am delighted that this initiative has brought together institutions that have previously competed for scientific excellence. In these times, working together is essential if we are to keep pace with the United States on the one hand and China on the other. Europe is fully aware of this challenge, but unfortunately it is lagging behind – not in terms of knowledge, but in terms of translating that knowledge into practical tools for society". He emphasised that these challenges needed to be addressed in the next steps by the European Commission, the European Union and individual European countries.

"I am confident that institutions will continue to work together on joint projects and that Slovenia, which is already recognised in scientific circles for artificial intelligence, will expand its presence to other sectors" the Prime Minister concluded.

In her address, Minister Klampfer highlighted two key projects that will significantly contribute to the AI development of in Slovenia: the establishment of a new supercomputer and the setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence.

Prime Minister Golob has consistently emphasised that the Slovenian Government is aware of the importance of science and development. Despite various crises, the Government's first priority has been to substantially increase funding for science, research and innovation. He stressed that investment in knowledge is the only guarantee to ensure social progress.

This was also highlighted by Minister Papič in his speech, as funding for innovation, research and development has increased from EUR 628 million last year to EUR 702 million this year. Boštjan Zalar, the Director of Jožef Stefan Institute, also commended the Government for recognising Slovenia's potential in artificial intelligence and for significantly increasing financial support.

The presentation of the activities comes ahead of next week's AI Action Summit in Paris, which will bring together heads of state and government, international organisations, representatives of businesses, scientific research institutions, NGOs, artists and members of civil society. At the Summit, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Golob, Slovenia will present its achievements and contribute to the development of standards for sustainable AI.