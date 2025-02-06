Brooke Berman's Award-Winning Feature "Ramona At Midlife" Screens at Chicago's Wayfarer Theater

One Night Only! Join Berman in Highland Park, IL for special screening followed by a live Q&A with actor Joel de la Fuente

We’re excited to share this honest, raw, and deeply personal look at a woman over 40 making space for herself and taking charge of her own story” — Brooke Berman, Writer/Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed writer-director and North Shore native Brooke Berman brings her feature film debut, Ramona at Midlife , home for a special one-night-only screening at Wayfarer Theaters in Highland Park, IL. The event will feature an exclusive post-screening live Q&A with Berman and actor Joel de la Fuente (The Man in the High Castle, Law & Order: SVU).A bittersweet, sharply funny, and deeply resonant midlife coming-of-age story, Ramona at Midlife follows a single mother and former literary “It Girl” who makes the unsettling discovery that her so-called failures have become the subject of a rising filmmaker’s latest project. As she navigates past disappointments and fractured friendships, Ramona reclaims her creative power and steps into the person she was always meant to be. The film is also a love letter to Patti Smith, the patron saint of rock-and-roll moms, underscoring its themes of resilience, reinvention, and the fight to define one’s own narrative.The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast including Evanston native Joel de la Fuente, Yvonne Woods, Alysia Reiner, April Matthis, Rosemarie DeWitt, Zarah Mahler, Robert Beitzel, Catherine Curtin, Brian Slaten, Yetta Gottesman, Kristen Vaganos, and David Alan Basche, with special cameos from Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and the late Jan Leslie Harding.Set to an eclectic, emotionally charged soundtrack, Ramona at Midlife features music from Elizabeth Mitchell of cult indie band Ida (and the beloved children’s collective You Are My Flower), alongside contemporary indie acts GRLwood, Leah Lankiah, Corinna Repp, and Josh Radnor, among others.Produced by Kristen Vaganos, Brooke Berman, Alysia Reiner, and Todd Slater, in association with Brick Lane Entertainment, the film has garnered acclaim on the festival circuit, including a spotlight at Geena Davis’s Bentonville Film Festival, where it was introduced by Davis herself. It has also screened at the Florida Film Festival, Woodstock Film Festival, and more, earning multiple accolades, including Best Feature Film, Best Ensemble, and Audience Choice Awards.“We’re excited to share this honest, raw, and deeply personal look at a woman over 40 making space for herself and taking charge of her own story,” says director Brooke Berman. “The antidote to invisibility is a commitment to seeing and loving ourselves—exactly as we are. That, and Patti Smith, can get us through anything.”Don’t miss this one-night-only screening and live Q&A with Brooke Berman and Joel de la Fuente at Wayfarer Theaters.Interested media contact WORKHOUSE, CEO, Adam Nelson via Nelson@workhousepr.comEVENT DETAILSRESERVE TICKETS WAYFARER THEATERS: https://www.wayfarertheaters.com/about

