Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a Former School Maintenance Person Anywhere in Louisiana who Has Developed Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer-Get Better Compensation

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a former school maintenance person anywhere in Louisiana who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer to ensure a person like this receives the best possible compensation results. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, they have offices nationwide and they are one of the nation's largest law firms with a primary focus on mesothelioma or other asbestos exposure illnesses. For direct access to the Gori Law Firm please call 866-532-2106.

The group says, "We have friends who have worked as school maintenance people in Orleans, Jefferson, and Saint Tammany Parishes and we have a very good idea of how much asbestos exposure they had. First, in every instance they had to maintain the school's boilers, the plumbing pumps, they had to make plumbing pipe repairs, small electrical repairs, ceiling tile repairs and all of these types of duties brought them into contact with asbestos-because they were working in schools before the mid-1980s.

"If your loved one is a former school maintenance worker anywhere in Louisiana and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

