Secretary Collins’ message to Veterans and VA employees

It is my life’s honor to serve America’s Veterans as secretary of Veterans Affairs, and I thank President Donald J. Trump as well as the U.S. Senate for their confidence in me.

America is the greatest nation on Earth precisely because of the Veterans willing to step forward and defend our freedom. I’ve witnessed this firsthand throughout my two decades in the military, as I’ve served with some of the finest men and women our nation has to offer.

In addition to being a Navy Veteran, I am an Air Force Reserve colonel and chaplain. During my time in the military, I’ve learned that leadership is about listening, serving, motivating and setting a good example for those around you. That is the approach I will bring to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

When President Trump offered me this job, he gave me simple instructions: take great care of America’s Veterans. Here is how we’re going to accomplish the task the president has set out for us:

We’re going to deliver timely access to care and benefits for every eligible Veteran, family member, caregiver and survivor.

We’re going to put Veterans at the center of everything VA does, focusing relentlessly on customer service and convenience.

We’re going to challenge the status quo in order to find new and better ways of helping VA beneficiaries.

We’re going to celebrate the vast majority of VA employees who do a great job every day and hold employees accountable when they fall short of the mission.

We’re going to provide Veterans with the health care choices they have earned while maintaining and improving VA’s direct health care capabilities.

And we’re going to do a better job reaching Veterans at risk of homelessness or suicide – especially those who have had no contact with VA.

My commitment to my fellow servicemembers and Veterans will serve as my compass for the way ahead, and I am honored to be working with the men and women of VA to accomplish our noble and vital mission.

Together, we will strengthen VA so it works better for America’s heroes. Let’s get to work.