Scottish scale-up Krucial joins UAE MBRIF innovation accelerator leveraging space tech to drive digital transformation

Krucial accompanies 19 other innovators in the 9th Cohort of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator

Krucial joins the prestigious UAE based MBRIF Accelerator, leveraging space tech to drive digital transformation in energy, food security & infrastructure.

The program aligns perfectly with our mission to digitize the planet and automate industrial operations across key global industries such as energy, infrastructure, food security, and aquaculture.” — Allan Cannon, CEO and Co-founder, Krucial

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krucial join the 9th Cohort of the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund ( MBRIF ’s) Innovation Accelerator Program which attracts top innovators from key sectors including Clean Energy, Water, Transport and Space, to further enhance their impact on the Unites Arab Emirates (UAE) and the global innovation ecosystem.The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator, launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance, supports innovators through tailored growth journeys, offering access to industry insights, market access, and expert mentorship as part of the UAE’s National Strategy for Advanced Innovation.Aligned with the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy 2025, Krucial advances data-driven governance, proactive digital solutions, and technological resilience.Leading space advisory and investment firm AzurX , an investor in Krucial, had brought its expertise to the MBRIF accelerator by helping to identify and support high-potential space start-ups globally.Scottish based scale-up Krucial, which utilizes space technology to provide digital solutions anywhere on Earth, has secured a place on the 9th Cohort of the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund​.​​ ​Backed by the UAE Ministry of Finance, this government-led program is dedicated to supporting high-potential start-ups and driving innovation across key sectors. This positions Krucial alongside a select group of global trailblazers benefiting from tailored mentorship and expert advisory support to expand growth in the UAE and globally. In alignment with the UAE’s national innovation strategy, Krucial’s involvement in the program will accelerate its mission to revolutionize autonomous industrial operations across key industries including aquaculture, energy, food security and infrastructure.Krucial’s acceptance into the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is further strengthened by the involvement of AzurX, a UAE-based leading space advisory and investment firm. As an investor of Krucial, AzurX plays a crucial role in supporting the company’s expansion into the region. AzurX has been a key partner of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program to support innovation in the space and strategic technology sectors. AzurX aims to strengthen the UAE’s private space sector, positioning the country as a major player in th​e new space economy​. Initiatives like the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator play an essential role in this by supporting innovators like Krucial, the ​only​ space technology company in the cohort, to catalyze market adoption and expansion.Allan Cannon, CEO and Co-founder of Krucial, said:"Krucial is honored to be selected for the prestigious MBRIF Innovation Accelerator as one of the 19 amazing global companies. The program aligns perfectly with our mission to digitize the planet and automate industrial operations across key global industries such as energy, infrastructure, food security, and aquaculture. The fantastic cohort combined with the expert mentor and partner base will no doubt enable us to accelerate our growth and our ambitions for the region.The UAE’s Digital Government Strategy 2025 underscores the importance of data-driven governance, proactive digital solutions, and technological resilience—principles that are embedded in Krucial’s mission. As we scale our presence in the region, we are excited to contribute to the UAE’s vision of a fully connected, intelligent, and digital-first economy, driving innovation and transformation across industries.”Anna Hazlett, Principal and Founder of AzurX, said:"At AzurX, we are committed to fostering the next generation of space technology pioneers, and Krucial's selection for the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is a testament to its game-changing potential. The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global hub for space and advanced technology, and programs like MBRIF provide an unparalleled platform for start-ups to scale and thrive. We look forward to supporting Krucial as it leverages this opportunity to expand its impact worldwide."ENDS//NOTES TO EDITORSAbout Krucial:Krucial empowers enterprises to unlock digital transformation anywhere in the world, particularly across the most remote and challenging environments. Through its advanced platform of satellite-enabled connectivity, IoT devices, and impactful data applications, Krucial provides continuous access to mission-critical data, enabling organizations to make informed decisions, streamline operations, reduce risks, and promote sustainability.About AzurX:Founded at the dawn of the New Space Age, AzurX drives the growth of commercial space and satellite activities from the Middle East region. As a trusted private advisory and investment firm, AzurX specializes in advancing strategic technologies for regional and global clients. The firm’s leadership combines decades of expertise, delivering tailored solutions across satellite systems, space infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

