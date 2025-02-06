Introducing The SMARTA Podcast – The Leading Platform for Personal Development, Hosted by Sonia Marta

The SMARTA Podcast -- Hosted by Sonia Marta

The SMARTA Podcast offers university students and early-career professionals a roadmap for improving by 1% every day

My mission is to inspire young people to discover their passions and take that first step toward their dreams. Hearing how these talks have sparked meaningful conversations is the greatest reward.” — Sonia Marta

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by Sonia Marta , The SMARTA Podcast is a transformative series that features inspiring conversations with world-renowned authors, keynote speakers, and thought leaders who share insights on leadership, personal branding, creativity, financial well-being, and more.This podcast is more than just a platform; it’s a mission. As part of the Duke of Edinburgh (DoFE) qualification, this project reflects a deep commitment to inspiring over 100,000 teens worldwide to discover their purpose, pursue their passions, and take actionable steps toward their goals.The show features TEDx speakers, global CEOs, bestselling authors, keynote speakers, podcasters, Harvard Law lecturers and doctors of philosophy. The SMARTA Podcast offers a comprehensive guide to building skills and habits for success, from exploring the principles of effective leadership and the art of personal development to mastering writing, podcasting, sales, personal branding and marketing. Each episode delivers actionable insights and strategies from world-class experts, tailored for students and early-career professionals seeking to make an impact in their chosen fields.Previous guests included:#1 – Andrew Bryant, Keynote Speaker and Author#2 – Anthony Tasgal, Marketer and Author#3 – Blaine Rada, International Coach, Speaker and Author#4 – Thomas Kolster, Marketer, Speaker and Author#5 – Jason Allan Scott, Entrepreneur, Podcaster and Author#6 – Lucy McCarraher, Entrepreneur, Publisher and Author#7 – Rob Volpe, Keynote Speaker, Author and Empathy Activist#8 – Dalia Feldheim, Keynote Speaker, Corporate Consulting, Coach, Author#9 – Scott Friedman, Keynote Speaker, Motivational Humorist and Author#10 – Loretta Breuning, Mammal Brain Expert, Author#11 – Ellen Galinsky, Educator, Researcher, Author#12 – Elaine Lin Hering, Keynote Speaker, Coach and Author#13 – Scott Greenberg. Keynote Speaker, Author, Business Advisor#14 – Jerry Acuff – Sales Expert, Author, Keynote Speaker#15 – Douglas Thompson – Sales & Storytelling Expert, Author, Keynote Speaker#16 – Kelly Lundberg – Personal Brand Strategist, Author, Keynote Speaker#17 – Kevin Gaskell – Global Leadership Speaker, Author, Adventurer, Ex-CEO Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW#18- Margareta Sailer — CEO and Founder, Author, Mentor, Speaker#19 - Sian Winfield — Entrepreneur Coach, Author, Speaker & Podcast HostThe SMARTA Podcast equips young people with practical tools and motivation to overcome challenges, develop healthy habits, and thrive in the modern world. Every episode is a step toward empowering teens and young professionals to build fulfilling lives.In 2025, The SMARTA Podcast will continue featuring successful authors who also managed global or regional businesses on the show, sharing valuable insights from their experiences. Sonia ensures each episode is packed with actionable habits and routines for the younger generation on how to succeed in the corporate world, entrepreneurship and build a fulfilling career that brings joy and financial stability.Reflecting on her journey with The SMARTA Podcast, Sonia Marta shared: “My mission has always been to inspire young people to discover their passions and take that first step toward their dreams. Hearing how the podcast has sparked meaningful conversations, and motivated action is the greatest reward. It’s incredible how this podcast ignites the desire to take action towards the listener’s goals.”Kevin Gaskell, Global Leadership Speaker, Author, Adventurer, Ex-CEO Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW, the guest that kicked off 2025 said, “Sonia was totally professional in asking me challenging and interesting questions during the podcast. Through my new business Smarter Britain I am aiming to help young people as they set out on their entrepreneurial journey. Sonia is a perfect example of a super-smart young entrepreneur who is an inspiration for others. It was an absolute joy to work with her and I'm expecting great things for her future. “The SMARTA Podcast is aimed at students seeking direction and motivation, professionals in their early careers, or people passionate about personal growth. Sonia Marta is the Amazon bestselling co-author of 'Women Leading the Way' an award-winning author and podcaster.The SMARTA Podcast, updated bi-weekly, is available on leading streaming platforms such as Spotify Apple Podcasts , YouTube, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and others. Follow the social media accounts for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content, and find details on the Sonia Marta website: soniamarta.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.