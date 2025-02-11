OneClickDrive Expands Beyond Rentals, Now Offers Cars for Sale

OneClickDrive OneClickDrive

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneClickDrive , the UAE's pioneering car rental marketplace, has now just announced its foray into the buy-and-sell car business—a key milestone in its growth strategy. The new step now bridges the gap between car buyers and sellers. Not only can individuals list their cars on the website, but even dealerships can list second hand cars in Dubai Since its inception, OneClickDrive has pioneered the sector of car rentals by offering customers a one-stop marketplace where any vehicle could be found and hired with trusted suppliers. The new car sales feature brings the expertise of the platform into a fast-growing sector and answers the surging demand for trusted and stress-free car purchasing experiences."We have built OneClickDrive to be the ultimate mobility solutions platform, and adding car sales makes perfect sense in line with our vision. Our aim is to bring the same level of trust, transparency, and variety into the car sales market, such as economy or luxury cars like Mercedes used cars in Dubai , that we have in rentals, closer than ever to a buyer and seller," said Mahesh Pagarani, Sales Director and Co-Founder at OneClickDrive.OneClickDrive has been designed to give a seamless experience to both buyers and sellers of cars. It allows sellers, be they private owners or dealers, to list their cars and thus expose themselves to the greatest number of possible buyers. On the other hand, buyers are able to view a myriad of cars, compare prices, and communicate with the seller absolutely free and with no agents or middlemen in between.The most important pros of the OneClickDrive car sales platform are the wide variety of vehicles, starting from economical cars to luxury used cars at affordable prices.With its reputation as the leading car rental marketplace in an industry where transparency and trust are a must, OneClickDrive gives itself a strong footing in the domain of car sales. The platform assures detailed descriptions of vehicles by the sellers, thus making it easier for a buyer to make the right decision.Whether it be a brand-new, certified pre-owned, or even low-budget used car, OneClickDrive makes a credible alternative to dealerships and classifieds. It also has intelligent search and filtering options through which buyers can find cars based on criteria such as price, brand, model, year, and mileage. OneClickDrive will also allow buyers to easily compare listings side by side in order to make a good deal fast.The auto industry in the UAE has fast adopted digital ways, and the move by OneClickDrive into the car sales market couldn't come at a better time given the changing preference of modern buyers. With this new feature, OneClickDrive becomes a complete mobility marketplace, offering a one-stop solution for renting and purchasing vehicles!

