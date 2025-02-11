Fab Habitat Launches ‘Buy More, Save More’ Home Décor Promotion in Australia

Fab Habitat's "Buy More, Save More" offer gives bigger savings on rugs, home décor, furniture, camping mats & doormats based on purchase quantity.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fab Habitat, a provider of sustainable home décor in Australia, has introduced a “Buy More, Save More” promotion. This offer provides customers with increased savings based on the quantity of products bought from Fab Habitat’s selection, which includes rugs , furniture, camping mats and doormats.The promotion works as follows:Browse & Select: Customers can explore Fab Habitat’s range of products, including rugs, furniture, doormats, and kitchen mats.Add to Cart: By selecting 2 or more items, customers can get 10% discounts.The sale encompasses various products:• Washable Rugs: Designed for high-traffic areas, these machine washable rugs are easy to clean and feature various designs.• Recycled Plastic Rugs: Constructed from repurposed materials, these durable rugs are suitable for indoor and outdoor use.• Outdoor Rugs: Made to withstand Australian weather conditions, these rugs are intended for patios, gardens, or balconies.• Doormats: Made from natural materials, these doormats are designed to keep dirt outside. Outdoor & Café Furniture : Includes chairs and tables suitable for home patios or hospitality businesses.Businesses may also benefit from this promotion. Fab Habitat’s products are utilized in childcare centers, schools, cafés, and styling projects. For example:• Plastic Rugs: Preferred in educational settings due to their durability and ease of maintenance.• Outdoor Chairs & Tables: Suitable for schools, childcare centres, cafés and hospitality businesses, designed to endure outdoor conditions.Hurry—Limited Time Only!The “Buy More, Save More” sale is available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out! Visit Fab Habitat’s website https://www.fabhabitat.com.au/ today to take advantage of these fantastic savings.About Fab HabitatFab Habitat is a known brand for its commitment to sustainability and stylish home décor products in Australia. With a focus on eco-friendly materials and ethical production, Fab Habitat offers a range of products designed to enhance homes and businesses while reducing environmental impact.

Outdoor Furniture by Fab Habitat

