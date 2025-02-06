Meat Extract Market To Reach USD 17.0 Billion by 2034 at 5.4% CAGR
The Meat Extract Market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.
The North American meat extract market holds a 39.2% share, valued at USD 3.9 billion.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:
The global Meat Extract Market, valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2034, growing at a 5.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Meat extract, a concentrated form of meat broth rich in nutrients, is primarily used in food applications for its flavoring properties. It is extensively utilized in soups, seasonings, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals, driven by the demand for convenient, protein-rich food products. With the rise of health-conscious consumers, there is an increasing preference for natural, nutrient-dense ingredients, further supporting industry growth. The food service industry's expansion, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia, also contributes to market growth. Emerging economies present significant opportunities due to evolving dietary preferences and urbanization. Innovations in plant-based and synthetic meat extracts highlight new growth avenues, catering to the rising popularity of plant-based diets.
Key Takeaways:
• The Meat Extract Market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
• Chicken-based meat extracts dominate the market, accounting for 39.2% of total market share globally.
• Powdered meat extracts are preferred, making up 47.4% of the market due to convenience and storage.
• Conventional meat extract sources lead the market, representing 79.2%, reflecting consumer trust in traditional methods.
• Ready meals represent 37.3% of the market, where meat extracts are used for flavor and nutrition.
• The food processing sector accounts for 89.3%, utilizing meat extracts in production for flavor enhancement.
• North America holds 39.2% of the meat extract market, valued at USD 3.9 Bn.
Experts Review:
Government incentives promoting food industry innovation and clean-label products are vital to market growth. Technological innovations, particularly in plant-based and synthetic meat extracts, are opening up new opportunities. Investment in the meat extract market is attractive due to rising demand, but risks include ethical concerns and price volatility. Consumer awareness is shifting toward natural, sustainably sourced ingredients, impacting market dynamics positively. Regulatory environments focus on transparency and quality standards, ensuring market products meet consumer expectations.
Report Segmentation:
The report segments the market by type (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish, Others), form (Powder, Liquid, Granule, Paste), source (Conventional, Organic), application (Ready Meals, Snacks, Soups and Broths, Seasonings, Others), and end-user (Food Processing, Lab Testing). Powdered extracts dominate the market, with ready meals as the leading application. Conventional sources hold a substantial market share, although organic extracts are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. The food processing end-user segment is critical, accounting for the majority of demand due to the widespread use of processed foods.
Key Market Segments:
By Type
• Chicken
• Pork
• Beef
• Fish
• Others
By Form
• Powder
• Liquid
• Granule
• Paste
By Source
• Conventional
• Organic
By Application
• Ready Meals
• Snacks
• Soups and Broths
• Seasonings
• Others
By End-User
• Food Processing
• Lab Testing
Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities:
Drivers include the rising demand for convenient, ready-to-eat foods, growing consumer preference for natural ingredients, and food service industry expansion. Restraints stem from the popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, ethical and sustainability concerns, and price volatility. Key challenges involve addressing environmental impacts and meeting the demand for plant-based alternatives. Opportunities lie in plant-based innovations, regional growth in emerging markets, and nutritional advancements, particularly functional and nutritional meat extracts.
Key Player Analysis:
Key players such as Givaudan and Nikken Foods lead the market through innovation and strategic partnerships. Givaudan excels in flavor solutions, and enhancing product portfolios. Essentia Protein Solutions leverages its expertise to meet health-conscious demands. Companies like JBS S.A. benefit from scale efficiencies, while Carnad A/S and Diana Group focus on natural ingredient trends. In Asia-Pacific, Henan Yong Da Foods and Foodex Inti Ingredients capitalize on emerging market demand, whereas Maverick Biosciences and IDF emphasize sustainable practices and product innovation.
• Givaudan
• Nikken Foods
• Essentia Protein Solutions
• IDF
• Haco Holding AG
• CHIMAB S.p.A.
• Henan Yong Da Foods
• Diana Group
• Foodex Inti Ingredients, PT
• Titan Biotech Ltd.
• Carnad A/S
• JBS S.A.
• Maverick Biosciences
• Idf (International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.)
• Activ International
Recent Developments:
Recent developments include Diana Group's research focus on sustainable, natural ingredients, and Maverick Biosciences' advances in biotechnology for improved food safety and bio-based ingredients. Such initiatives underscore industry trends toward sustainability and innovative food solutions, aligning with consumer demand for transparency and ethical sourcing.
Conclusion:
The global Meat Extract Market is on a growth trajectory, driven by consumer demand for natural, convenient food solutions. While faced with challenges such as sustainability concerns and plant-based competition, the market presents significant opportunities, particularly through technological innovations and expansion in emerging markets. Key players continue to adapt, focusing on sustainable practices and clean-label products to maintain their positions in the evolving landscape.
