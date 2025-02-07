Butler Specialty Company Offers Nightstands in Trending Colors and Finishes for the Modern Home

Leading accent furniture provider expands bedroom collection with diverse nightstand designs for modern living spaces.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, America's premier accent furniture provider since 1930, announces an extensive collection of nightstands featuring modern designs, trending colors, and premium finishes. The expanded lineup includes popular collections like Chatham, Lark,Nora and Halmstad, offering versatile options for contemporary living spaces.

"Our latest nightstand collection reflects our commitment to combining timeless craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities," says David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "We've carefully curated these pieces to complement various interior styles while maintaining the quality our customers have trusted for over 90 years."

The expanded collection showcases diverse style categories, including Coastal, Mid-Century, Modern/Contemporary, Traditional/Formal, and Transitional designs. Notable features include:

• Comprehensive color palette spanning classic neutrals to contemporary hues

• Multiple finish options across various wood grains

• Distinctive collections including Amelle, Bar Harbor, and Easterbrook

• Styles ranging from single-drawer designs to more elaborate storage solutions

"We understand that today's homeowners seek furniture that balances functionality with aesthetic appeal," Bergman adds. "Each piece in our nightstand collection is designed to be 'the brightest spot in your room' while offering practical storage solutions for modern living."

Butler Specialty Company continues its tradition of monthly product launches, ensuring fresh designs regularly join the collection. The company serves multiple distribution channels across the United States and Canada, including e-commerce platforms, retail stores, interior designers, and hospitality sectors.

For more information about Butler Specialty Company or to become a customer, visit the company website or call +1 (773) 221-1200 or e-mail at orders (at) butlerspecialty (dot) net.

###

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/about-us.inc) has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of accent furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.