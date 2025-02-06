Submissions Now Open for the 2025 Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP)

This year’s cohort, compiled by the World Food Prize Foundation, will feature 39 global trailblazers working to create a hunger free world for all.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submissions are now open for the 2025 Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP), an annual initiative from the World Food Prize Foundation. Launched in 2024, TAP celebrates innovators transforming global food systems.TAP highlights individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and career fields who are driving advancements in agriculture, nutrition, sustainability, technology and more. This year’s cohort will feature 39 exceptional innovators from around the world in honor of the organization’s 39th anniversary. These individuals will also be recognized at the 2025 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 21-23, 2025.“TAP celebrates leaders who are shaping the future of food and agriculture,” said Mashal Husain, President of the World Food Prize Foundation. “Bringing these incredible, diverse individuals together each year creates a meeting of the minds that we hope drives change in food systems.”Those selected for the 2025 cohort will join a growing network of trailblazers dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation across food systems. Last year’s inaugural cohort featured pioneers from 20 countries, working in a range of fields, from food security advocacy to seed innovation.“Being recognized as a Top Agri-food Pioneer stands us next to many others who have dedicated themselves to the greatest challenge of agricultural innovation,” added Jason Wargent, 2024 Top Agri-food Pioneer and Chief Science Officer at Biolumic, “New scientific innovation is absolutely critical to realizing our shared vision for a sustainable and productive food future. I am beyond grateful to have a chance to contribute to that mission, and to the World Food Prize Foundation for acknowledging our efforts to change the world.”Any institution or individual may submit a name for consideration for TAP. The eligibility criteria, the selection procedure, a social media toolkit for promotion, and other information can be found at www.worldfoodprize.org/TAP The deadline for submissions is March 25, 2025.About the World Food Prize: The World Food Prize is an international award that honors individuals who have improved the quality, quantity or availability of food worldwide. The Prize was founded by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, for his work that contributed to increases in agricultural outputs which was termed the Green Revolution. Since then, the Prize has been awarded to 53 distinguished individuals during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue. The Dialogue, also known as the Borlaug Dialogue, is a week of events dedicated to an issue surrounding food insecurity or hunger each year. Learn more: www.worldfoodprize.org

