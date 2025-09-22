New Farming First Series Features Agrifood Experts’ ‘Moonshot’ Solutions to Address Global Hunger

Series explores ‘big picture’ solutions to harness microbes for soil health, tackle pests, diseases, enhance staple crop nutrition, incentivise innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly launched thought series published by Farming First features five leading agrifood experts outlining their ‘moonshot’ solutions to transform food systems and end hunger.In the series, 2025 World Food Prize Laureate, Dr Mariangela Hungria and Embrapa Soja Researcher, Dr Marco Antonio Nogueira explore how soil microbes are improving nutrition delivery to crops and increasing soybean yields in Brazil. This is key as the world faces a soil health crisis, losing billions of tons of topsoil every year because of the growing pressure placed on natural resources.“Bio-inputs are not merely ecological alternatives – they are a strategic economic, environmental, and geopolitical solution, paving the way toward a truly regenerative future,” Hungria and Nogueira explained.Next, Seed World Europe’s Editorial Director and former Secretary General of the international Seed Federation, Dr Marcel Bruins dives into why and how incentivising innovations can accelerate effective solutions in agrifood systems.“The power of innovation is undeniable. It has shaped the course of human history and continues to drive progress across all sectors of society,” he said.CGIAR’s West and Central Africa Regional Director and Africa Rice Center’s Director, Dr Baboucarr Manneh then calls for greater investment in scale innovations that enhance the nutrition of staple crops, a major source of calories in Africa and beyond.“The story of nutritious rice, led by women and powered by innovation, demonstrates what is possible when science meets local entrepreneurial spirit – a single innovation sparks a countrywide moonshot,” Manneh explained.Finally, IICA’s Director General, Dr Manuel Otero sheds light on tools to tackle the surge in new and greater pests and diseases as a result of climate change using early detection tools and integrated pest and disease management.“Protecting global food security demands nothing less than a moonshot – one that mobilises science, policy and communities to safeguard the future of agriculture,” said Otero.The series follows the publication of an open letter earlier this year by more than 150 Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates calling for an urgent acceleration of ‘moonshot’ solutions with the potential to address the world’s growing food systems challenges. The Laureates identified the climate crisis, war and market pressures as some key challenges facing food systems as the sector endeavors to sustainably feed nearly 10 billion people by 2050.The 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition (SOFI) report, released in July, showed that while global hunger slightly declined, millions of people in regions such as Africa are still suffering from acute hunger and food insecurity. As pressures like climate change and inflation intensify globally, experts featured in the series chart a path forward for harnessing the full power of innovation to transform global agrifood systems.

