Arts and Crafts Market to Reach USD 106.6B by 2034, Growing at 9.1% CAGR

Arts and Crafts Market to Reach 106.6B USD by 2034 from 44.6B USD in 2024 at 9.1% CAGR
North America's arts and crafts market, valued at $17.8B, thrives on DIY culture, personalized goods, and strong retailer presence, capturing 40.1% market share.
The Global Arts and Crafts Market size is expected to be worth around USD 106.6 Billion by 2034, from USD 44.6 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
The Arts and Crafts market encompasses a broad range of products and services related to creative and artistic activities, such as DIY materials, craft supplies, tools, and kits for hobbies like painting, knitting, scrapbooking, and pottery. It also includes handmade finished products, emphasizing artisanal craftsmanship. The market caters to both hobbyists and professional artists, offering a diverse range of options for individuals of all ages, from children exploring creativity to adults seeking personalized, handcrafted goods.
The Arts and Crafts market has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by the resurgence of DIY culture and an increasing desire for unique, handmade items. A growing number of consumers are turning to crafting as a form of self-expression, relaxation, and stress relief. Social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have played a pivotal role in fueling these trends by providing a platform for showcasing creative works and inspiring others. As digital tools and e-commerce platforms continue to improve, both enthusiasts and professionals have easier access to materials, fostering an inclusive and expanding market.
For both new and existing players, the Arts and Crafts market offers substantial opportunities for growth. New entrants can focus on offering personalized, custom products, tapping into the demand for unique and bespoke items. Established players can expand their product portfolios to include eco-friendly or sustainable materials, capitalizing on the growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible goods. Additionally, leveraging e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies allows businesses to reach global audiences, while investing in innovative customer experiences can drive long-term brand loyalty and market leadership.
Key Takeaway
• The global arts and crafts market is expected to reach USD 106.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.
• Kids crafts account for 35.2% of the market share in 2024, driven by rising demand for children’s creative activities.
• Personal use leads the market with a 60.4% share in 2024, fueled by increased interest in DIY activities.
• North America holds a dominant market share of 40.1%, valued at USD 17.8 billion, due to strong DIY culture and major craft retailers.
Use Cases
1. Retailers Expanding Their Product Lines: Retailers in the arts and crafts space can diversify their product offerings by introducing new supplies such as eco-friendly or customized crafting materials. This can attract environmentally conscious consumers or those seeking personalized art supplies.
2. DIY Enthusiasts Creating Personalized Gifts: Individuals who enjoy DIY projects can use a variety of arts and crafts materials to create unique, personalized gifts. For example, custom-designed mugs, personalized greeting cards, or knitted scarves could all be made from readily available arts and crafts supplies.
3. Schools Incorporating Crafting in Curricula: Schools can use arts and crafts materials in educational settings to enhance creativity, teach problem-solving skills, and promote hands-on learning. Students can work on craft projects that tie into different subjects, such as history or biology, to make lessons more engaging.
4. Digital Platforms for Crafting Tutorials: Online platforms, such as YouTube or Etsy, offer artists and hobbyists opportunities to share crafting tutorials or sell craft kits. Consumers can purchase these kits to recreate the projects at home, making arts and crafts more accessible and affordable.
5. Therapeutic Use in Senior Living Communities: Art and craft activities are increasingly being used in senior living communities to help residents improve their mental and emotional well-being. Crafting can serve as a form of therapy, enhancing cognitive functions, promoting social interaction, and reducing stress in elderly individuals.
Driving Factors
1. Rising Popularity of DIY Culture
Do-it-yourself (DIY) culture has become a significant trend, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more time at home. The increasing interest in DIY projects has led consumers to purchase more arts and crafts supplies for activities like knitting, painting, scrapbooking, and home décor creation. The desire to create personal, one-of-a-kind items for home decoration or gifts has boosted the demand for arts and crafts materials.
2. Growth of E-commerce Platforms
E-commerce has revolutionized how consumers access arts and crafts products. Online platforms such as Amazon, Etsy, and other specialty craft retailers allow hobbyists and professionals alike to easily purchase supplies, tools, and materials from the comfort of their homes. The convenience of shopping online, coupled with wide availability and competitive pricing, has significantly contributed to market growth.
3. Increased Interest in Personalized Products
Consumers are more inclined toward personalized, handmade products that reflect their individual style and creativity. This growing preference for unique and custom-made items, whether it's personalized gifts or home décor, is driving demand for craft materials. Artists and crafters who make bespoke products are leveraging this trend to cater to a larger market, which further accelerates the market’s growth.
4. Social Media Influence
Social media platforms like Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok have become powerful tools for showcasing arts and crafts projects. Many people share tutorials, completed projects, and inspiration online, which encourages others to start their own craft projects. These platforms also help establish a sense of community among crafters and create a buzz around specific trends, which can directly influence market sales.
5. Educational Programs and Workshops
As interest in arts and crafts increases, more educational programs and workshops are being offered to teach people of all ages new skills. Many schools, community centers, and private organizations offer crafting classes, which further drives consumer interest. The availability of these resources makes it easier for beginners to enter the market, increasing the demand for crafting supplies.
Report Segmentation
By Types
• Kids Crafts
• Painting and Drawing
• Sewing and Fabric
• Paper Crafts
• Arts and Crafts Tools
• Others
By Application
• Personal Use
• Commercial Use
Regional Analysis
The Arts and Crafts Market in North America has established a commanding position, holding a significant market share of 40.1%, valued at USD 17.8 billion. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors, with the region's robust DIY (Do-It-Yourself) culture standing out as a primary driver. Over the years, DIY enthusiasts in North America have fueled demand for arts and crafts materials, from painting supplies and knitting kits to scrapbooking and home décor tools. The increasing trend of personalized, handmade goods also supports the growth of this market.
In addition, the presence of major craft retailers, such as Michaels, Joann Fabrics, and Hobby Lobby, has played a pivotal role in providing widespread access to arts and crafts supplies, making them more readily available to consumers. These retailers, alongside e-commerce platforms, ensure that people can find a wide variety of products to suit their creative needs.
Growth Opportunities
E-commerce and Online Platforms
As more consumers shop online, there's an opportunity for arts and crafts businesses to expand their presence on e-commerce platforms. Whether through dedicated websites, social media, or popular online marketplaces like Etsy, businesses can reach a global audience, making it easier for customers to discover and purchase craft supplies, tools, and finished products.
Sustainability and Eco-friendly Products
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of environmental impacts, and there is a rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly arts and crafts materials. Offering products made from recycled or biodegradable materials, or promoting eco-conscious crafting practices, could attract environmentally-minded customers.
Crafting for Wellness and Stress Relief
Crafting has become a popular activity for relaxation and mental wellness. Products like adult coloring books, DIY craft kits, and art therapy supplies can tap into the growing market of individuals looking to reduce stress through creative activities. Businesses can develop and market products tailored specifically to this trend.
DIY Craft Kits and Subscription Boxes
Subscription boxes with pre-packaged craft kits are increasingly popular, as they offer convenience and inspire creativity. Consumers enjoy receiving curated materials and instructions to complete specific projects. This model could work for various demographics, from children to adults, and across various skill levels.
Collaboration with Influencers and Artists
Partnering with influencers or renowned artists to create exclusive products or promote arts and crafts supplies can help expand a brand’s reach. These collaborations can bring attention to niche crafts and spark interest from broader consumer groups. Additionally, influencer-led workshops and tutorials can inspire others to get involved in arts and crafts.
Key Players
• Crayola
• Newell Brands
• Fiskars
• Westcott
• FILA Group
• Shanghai M&G Stationery
• Faber-Castell
• Societe BIC
• Mundial SA
• Beifa Group
• Pelikan International
• Kokuyo Camlin
• Pilot-Pen
• Pentel
Conclusion
In conclusion, the markets analyzed are all experiencing growth driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and increasing demand for customized, high-quality products. Key trends, such as the adoption of sustainable practices, integration of smart technologies, and rising disposable incomes, are shaping the competitive landscape. While challenges such as market saturation, price sensitivity, and regional differences persist, opportunities abound for companies to capitalize on niche segments, leverage digital platforms, and innovate to meet the specific needs of their target audiences. As these industries continue to expand, businesses that adapt to changing trends, prioritize customer-centric strategies, and invest in innovation will be well-positioned for long-term success.
