DNS Firewall Market Set to Expand at a Staggering 18.2% CAGR, Reaching $785.1 million by 2032

DNS Firewall Market

The domain name system (DNS) firewall refers to the network security solution that assists in facilitating the network users and providers.

The global DNS firewall market is experiencing growth due to an increase in cyber security threats, and growing penetration of smartphones coupled with utilization of web applications. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐃𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $151.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $785.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2032. The domain name system (DNS) firewall refers to the network security solution that assists in facilitating the network users and providers. It helps in taking prevention from connecting to the malicious Internet location. This firewall enables to prevent the data exfiltration by employing the DNS response policy zones (RPZs) and security threat intelligence. Furthermore, the proliferation of cyber threats, including DNS-based attacks such as DNS hijacking, cache poisoning, and DDoS attacks, has raised awareness about the need for robust DNS security. Organizations are increasingly investing in DNS firewall solutions to protect their networks and data from these threats. In addition, continued advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will increase the capabilities of DNS firewalls. This technology is expected to enable DNS firewalls to detect and react to threats in real time, making them more effective.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 289 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6017 Rise in implementation of BYOD policy and rise in adoption of Internet of things, drive the growth of the DNS firewall market . However, high dependency on IT infrastructure, and high capital investment is expected to hamper market growth. Nevertheless, use of cloud-based technology in DNS firewall is anticipated to provide lucrative development opportunities for the DNS firewall market during the forecast period.A DNS firewall serves as a protective measure to prevent users from accessing malicious websites, thereby safeguarding computer systems and networks from potential malware infections. Administrators can also employ firewall configurations to restrict access to websites that are not suitable for employees. The operation of a DNS firewall revolves around the filtration of traffic traveling through DNS endpoints. In this filtration process, all traffic is scrutinized against predefined rules and policies. If the firewall detects that the traffic breaches any of these established policies or rules, it will proceed to block the corresponding web request.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dns-firewall-market/purchase-options Based on end user, the enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global DNS firewall market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, because enterprises are embracing zero trust network access principles, necessitating the integration of DNS security into their ZTNA architectures. DNS firewalls are used to enforce strict access controls for DNS traffic, aligning with the ZTNA approach. However, the domain name registrars' segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that registrars are implementing enhanced security measures to protect against domain hijacking attempts. This includes multi-factor authentication (MFA) and domain locking features to ensure the integrity of registered domains.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞IBMEfficientIPComodo Group Inc.Allied Telesis Inc.Digicert, Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.BlueCat NetworksCloudflare, Inc.F5, Inc.InfobloxThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global DNS firewall market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6017 On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment attained the highest DNS firewall market size in 2022, owing to the digitizing banking services, increasing vulnerability to cyberattacks, and others. Adoption of DNS analytics plays a critical role in preventing DoS and DNS-related attacks across banks to financial institutions, which are highly targeted by cybercriminals and malware attacks overtime.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global DNS firewall revenue. This is because registrars are implementing enhanced security measures to protect against domain hijacking attempts. This includes multi-factor authentication (MFA) and domain locking features to ensure the integrity of registered domains.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6017 Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global DNS firewall market revenue and is espected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the growing on-premises DNS firewall solutions are incorporating advanced threat detection technologies, such as machine learning and behavioral analytics, to enhance their security capabilities. However, the virtual appliance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that virtual appliances are being designed to seamlessly integrate with cloud-native environments. This trend is driven by the widespread adoption of cloud services and the need to secure DNS traffic in hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Containers as a Service Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/containers-as-a-service-market-to-reach-20-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-25-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301891494.html Mobile Application Security Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-application-security-market-to-reach-37-1-billion-globally-by-2032-at-26-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301870037.html Mobile Satellite Phone Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-satellite-phone-market-to-reach-808-5-million-globally-by-2031-at-3-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301849412.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.