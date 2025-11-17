Home Automation Market Poised for Strong Growth—Projected to Hit $239.89 Bn by 2030 | Ingersoll Rand, Schneider Electric

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a newly released report by Allied Market Research, the global home automation market was valued at $46.60 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $239.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of leading investment pockets, winning strategies, growth drivers, future opportunities, market trends, competitive landscape, and detailed market estimations.The rise in cost-efficient home automation solutions, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in smart homes, and increasing emphasis on safety and security continue to propel market growth. However, limited awareness and high upfront costs still pose challenges. Despite this, increasing acceptance of automated home services is anticipated to open new opportunities for the market in the coming years.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/278 COVID-19 Impact:The construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism sectors witnessed significant disruptions during the initial outbreak of the pandemic. Interruptions in supply chains also reduced production and demand for home automation products, adversely affecting the global market. Nevertheless, as conditions stabilize worldwide, the market is expected to regain traction in the near future.The report segments the global home automation market by application, technology, end-user, and region.Segment OverviewBy Application:In 2020, the safety & security segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market.The entertainment segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 19.2% through the study period.Access Customized Sample & TOC:By Technology:The wireless segment dominated in 2020 with more than half of the total market share.It is also expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 18.1% between 2021 and 2030.By Region:Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2020, securing nearly two-fifths of the overall revenue.LAMEA is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.6% by 2030.The analysis also covers Europe and North America.Leading Market PlayersKey companies profiled in the report include:ADT, Creston Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Legrand, Ingresoll Rand, ABB, Johnson Controls, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.These players have employed strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.Key FindingsSafety & security emerged as the leading revenue-generating application segment in 2020.Wireless technology held the dominant market share in 2020.Residential users contributed the highest revenue during the same year.The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2020.Home Automation Market Report HighlightsBy ApplicationLightingSafety & SecurityHVACEntertainmentOthersBy TechnologyWiredWirelessBy End UserResidentialCommercialBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Additional Insights:Explore more related reports here:Air Heating Appliance MarketTunnel Boring Machine MarketOverhead Cranes MarketRoll Slitting Machines MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR), a division of Allied Analytics LLP headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, offers robust market research and business-consulting services to global enterprises, SMEs, and emerging organizations. AMR aims to deliver strategic insights and actionable intelligence to help businesses achieve sustainable growth.Strong corporate relations across various industries enable AMR to gather precise market data and maintain accuracy in forecasts. Under the leadership of CEO Pawan Kumar, the company emphasizes delivering high-quality insights. Every dataset in AMR reports is compiled through primary interviews with top industry executives, supported by extensive secondary research conducted both online and offline.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801, USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.