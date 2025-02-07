Infrared heaters as art editions

Limited Edition Picture Heaters: Unique Blend of Art and Functionality

Brilliant idea and offer for people that love to stand out with exclusivity while making a difference for sustainability on our planet.” — Hermann Scherer, Bestseller Author, Top Speaker and Coach

BAD SALZUFLEN, GERMANY, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can the themes of art and technology be sustainably connected? Gallery owner Andreas Greve (galerie-greve.com & Artsy.net) posed this question and found an innovative solution: art print editions on infrared picture heaters These heaters boast an efficiency rating of over 99%, surpassing other heating methods. They efficiently warm rooms of any size, delivering radiant heat that is both comfortable and akin to sunlight—minus the harmful UV rays. Particularly during unpredictable weather, infrared heaters provide instant warmth exactly where and when it’s needed.When paired with a photovoltaic (PV) system, the heat generated becomes nearly cost-free. Additionally, the heaters can be seamlessly integrated into WLAN and smart home systems, offering both functionality and modern convenience.Further advantages comprise (a) easy installation, (b) no maintenance costs and a very long operational span, (c) a decorative room element when printed with images.These picture heaters are offered as limited editions, with only 25 units available for each design and image motif—each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The inaugural edition showcases 13 characters from the renowned Italian street theater, Commedia dell’arte, brought to life by the Italian-German artist Ippazio Fracasso Baacke.This September, Fracasso will be honored for his lifetime achievements and knighted in London, granting him the title of "Sir"— and placing him in the ranks of luminaries like Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney.Future editions of heaters will feature collaborations with other renowned artists like Redzep Memisevic, who received the TESLA SPIRIT AWARD for his exceptional contribution to the preservation of Nikola Tesla's legacy on January 11th, 2025, by the Tesla Science Foundation.

