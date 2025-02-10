Simple Farms App Unveils GrainStore Pro

GrainStore Pro

Revolutionizing Grain Bin Management for Farmers

NORQUAY , SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Farms Apps , an innovator in agricultural technology, has announced the launch of GrainStore Pro, a groundbreaking tool designed to optimize grain bin management for farmers. This latest innovation underscores Simple Farms App’s commitment to empowering farmers with smarter, tech-driven solutions that enhance productivity and profitability.As grain bins grow larger and more farmers store on-farm, GrainStore Pro helps farmers and grain storage managers monitor, manage, and maintain grain quality, all from the convenience of their mobile devices. Simple Farm Apps places emphasis on a user-friendly and simple design, so farmers can easily find your way around the app.“Farmers have monitored their grain bins for many years – they would open the bin, smell it, and check the level by banging a wrench against the side,” said Braden Penner, Founder and CEO of Simple Farm Apps. “Today we have much better, safer and accurate methods. GrainStore Pro is is driven primarily by profitability, grain quality, and farmer safety.”Developed by the people who understand on-farm grain storage, GrainStore Pro ensures its features align with real challenges.Key features:· Real-time Quality Management· Inventory Management· Bin Space Details· Bin Space Calculator· Truckload Management· Multiple-bin ManagementGrainStore Pro is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store . Farmers can explore a free trial period before committing to a subscription plan tailored to their needs.To learn more about GrainStore Pro, visit https://simplefarmapps.com/ Google Play Store and Apple App StoreAbout Simple Farm AppsSimple Farm Apps specializes in creating innovative digital tools that simplify and enhance farm management. From crop planning to storage solutions, the company is dedicated to empowering farmers worldwide with modern technology while reducing stress and effort involved in farm management.

