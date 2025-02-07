FUJIKURA EXHIBITS MILLIMETER-WAVE PRODUCTS at MWC BARCELONA 2025

About

We at Fujikura see it as our mission to continue to help build communications infrastructure. To this end, we continue to provide products that support consecutive technological innovations. We build on technology cultivated over our 135-year history, starting with conductors and moving on to optical cables and wireless communications. Now we are developing millimeter wave devices that incorporate our phased array antenna design technology, FPC production technology and electromagnetic field analysis technology. We have developed an RF module that is combined with an RF-IC, and a communications module with integrated BB-IC. This has allowed us to simultaneously achieve world-class communications speeds (over 2 Gbps) and long-distance transmission (over 500 m).

Fujikura mmwave tech team