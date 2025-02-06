Endpoint Security Market to Reach $31.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.4% CAGR: AMR

Endpoint Security Market

Surge in use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the global endpoint security market.

The global 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $14.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the endpoint security market. However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Endpoint security is a critically important step in securing the endpoint devices such as desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, and others as this serves as entry to any structured network. Endpoint security technologies come with a number of advantages, including protection for weak services, network security for cloud and internet security, and improved data privacy and policy compliance. Endpoint security has grown significantly in importance over the past few years and has integrated itself into everyday living for people who own smartphones, computers, and other smart devices. Furthermore, organizations are now more vulnerable to risks like organized crime, malicious and unintentional insider threats, hacking activities, and rapid digitization across sectors. As the first line of defense in cybersecurity, endpoint security is extensively used. One of the first options that businesses look into for securing their corporate networks is this technology.Furthermore, factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and number of connected devices primarily drive the growth of the endpoint security market. However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for endpoint security market forecast. By solution type, the endpoint protection platform segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-third of the global endpoint security market revenue . The endpoint detection and response segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to real-time continuous monitoring and gathering of endpoint data with rules-based automated reaction and analysis capabilities.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Microsoft CorporationCrowdStrikeCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.Cisco Systems Inc.Trend Micro IncorporatedBroadcomAO Kaspersky LabSentinelOneMcAfee, LLCComodo Security Solutions, Inc.The report analyzes these key players in the global endpoint security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report analyzes these key players in the global endpoint security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player. Depending on end user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the endpoint security market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of mobile devices among mass population. Moreover, security analysts, threat hunters, and IT professionals can assess and stop follow-on threats considerably and more swiftly owing to advanced analysis tools and capabilities of endpoint security tools. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants. Endpoint security is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to its increased end-to-end security with regard to patient data, cost advantages, and user-friendly networking features.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global endpoint security market share in 2021. The healthcare segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants. By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global endpoint security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. 