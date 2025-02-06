AIT Chemical Acquires Coral Industries to Expand Specialty Adhesives Portfolio

Coral Industries' contact adhesives (traditional VOC-exempt solvent borne and fast setting water based equivalent) are well-known and used extensively for bonding flesh flowers for the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California The fast setting contact adhesives Heated activated water based polyurethane adhesives made by Coral Industries and valued for its strength and flexibility are used by and qualified for reliable automotive upholstery and airplane seat assembly Adhesives made by Coral Industries with high flexibility and strength are used extensively in bulletproof vests

AIT Chemical, a sister company of AI Technology and a leading innovator in advanced adhesive solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Coral Industries

We are excited to welcome Coral Industries into the AIT Chemical family. Their legacy of innovation, exceptional quality, and dedication to serving specialized markets complements our capabilities.” — Albert Chung, President of AIT Chemical and AI Technology, Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIT Chemical, a sister company of AI Technology and a leading innovator in advanced chemical and adhesive solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Coral Industries, a specialty adhesive manufacturer based in Los Angeles County, California. This acquisition aligns with AIT Chemical’s mission to deliver superior quality, eco-friendly solutions while expanding its footprint in the adhesives and sealants market.Founded in 1968, Coral Industries has a rich legacy of developing custom adhesive and glue products tailored for specialized applications, including seating products for aviation, personal protective equipment for defense and law enforcement, and even unique adhesives used in the iconic Rose Parade floats. Coral Industries’ commitment to quality and innovation has made it a trusted partner for customers requiring both solvent- and water-based adhesive solutions.Acquisition Highlights:• Enhanced Product Portfolio: The addition of Coral Industries’ proprietary and high-performance adhesives , including water-based, solvent-based, and epoxy solutions, strengthens AIT Chemical’s offerings to better serve industries like aviation, automotive, and protective equipment manufacturing.• Sustainability Leadership: Coral Industries’ expertise in water-based adhesives aligns with AIT Chemical’s focus on environmentally responsible products, addressing the growing demand for low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) and eco-friendly solutions.• Expansion Opportunities: This acquisition creates opportunities to modernize Coral Industries’ operations, including reintroducing sales and marketing efforts and establishing a digital presence to reach new customers across diverse markets.• R&D and Production Growth: AIT Chemical will leverage its New Jersey facilities to expand Coral Industries’ research and development and production capabilities. This investment will increase capacity, enhance product offerings, extend market reach, and further elevate product quality.Albert Chung, President of AIT Chemical and AI Technology, Inc. commented, “We are excited to welcome Coral Industries into the AIT Chemical family. Their legacy of innovation, exceptional quality, and dedication to serving specialized markets complements our vision and capabilities. Together, we will elevate the standards of the adhesives and sealants industry.”Coral Industries will continue to operate from its LA facility while AIT Chemical invests in updating operations and expanding Coral’s reach through strategic marketing initiatives and leveraging its robust customer network.

