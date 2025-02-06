Platform Engineering Services Market: Surging Demand & Growth Trends in the Era of Digital Transformation

Platform Engineering Services Market Share

The rising demand for advanced technologies and fast, continuous applications drives the growth of the global platform engineering services market.

Platform engineering services are a new movement that aims to modernize the supply of enterprise software, especially for digital transformation. A dedicated product team develops and maintains the engineering platform, which is made to support the requirements of software developers and others by offering standard, reusable tools and capabilities and interacting with complicated infrastructure. In reaction to the growing complexity of contemporary software architectures, platform engineering services are gaining popularity. In the modern world, non-expert end users are frequently asked to handle a collection of intricate services. Furthermore, an engineering platform's specific capabilities are solely determined by the demands of its end users. The platform engineering service is provided to clients who may be developers, data scientists, or end users. These services are created by a committed team of professionals. Platform teams must first comprehend the requirements of their user groups, set priorities for their work, and then create platforms that will be helpful to their intended users.According to the report, the global generated $4.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $41.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Furthermore, factors such as the rise in the demand for advanced technologies and surge in demand for continuous and fast application delivery primarily drive the platform engineering services market growth. However, expensive initial investments and lack of awareness for new product engineering services hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, more smart city projects are being undertaken and are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. The key players profiled in the platform engineering services industry analysis are International Business Machine Corporation, Accenture, HCL Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, ServiceNow, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position of platform engineering services industry. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position of platform engineering services industry.Based on deployment mode, the global platform engineering services market share was dominated by the cloud segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to the cloud services that ensures the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of platform engineering services. However, the on-premises segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as the on-premises segment in platform engineering service also conducts performance assessments, identify bottlenecks, and implements optimizations, such as tuning database queries, optimizing code, or fine-tuning hardware configurations.By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the platform engineering services market. The rise in investment in advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, business analytics solution, and IoT, to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the platform engineering services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region. 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅-19 𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐1. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the market for platform engineering services because rising smartphone usage, connected device adoption, and a booming e-commerce sector offered lucrative opportunities for the market's expansion.2. Throughout 2020, COVID has produced crises in the social, economic, and energy sectors as well as in the medical community. On many facets of society, this crisis had several direct and indirect repercussions.3. During the first half of 2020, the platform engineering services market witnessed unfavorable growth. Business outlets, various offices, and the production divisions have all temporarily shut down due to the restrictions imposed by the global lockdown.4. Due to the desire for scalable and customized platform, it is projected that the platform engineering services market will continue to grow over the next years.5. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, more organizations will realize the advantages of platform engineering services and it is believed that this aspect will support market expansion.𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕Platform engineering services encompass various technologies and tools to design, develop, deploy, and manage platforms. In addition, platform engineering services leverage IaC frameworks like Terraform, CloudFormation, or Ansible to define and provision infrastructure resources programmatically. This approach allows for automated and consistent infrastructure setup across different environments, ensuring scalability, reproducibility, and version control. Furthermore, platform engineering services leverage cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). They utilize cloud services such as virtual machines, storage, databases, and serverless computing to build scalable and cost-efficient platforms. Cloud-native practices and services like AWS Lambda or Azure Functions enable serverless architectures. For instance, in June 2021, Salesforce Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. partnered to use the full set of Salesforce and AWS capabilities together to quickly build and deploy powerful new business applications that accelerate platform engineering services and digital transformation. 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒔𝒕 𝑹𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘According to CXOs of leading market players, the platform economy is transforming industries, disrupting traditional business models, and reshaping the commercial value chain. To secure their future, organizations must adopt platform-centric business models. Platform engineering services play a crucial role in this transition, leveraging advanced technologies, specialized expertise, and best practices to accelerate platform adoption.A new wave of platform thinking is driving businesses toward faster value creation and reinvention. Platform-centric models enhance engagement, facilitate seamless information sharing within and beyond the organization, and strengthen customer loyalty. They empower businesses to rapidly develop and deploy new services, implement flexible and reusable models across operations, and scale efficiently.

