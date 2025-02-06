B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for the 37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, California

Recognized as one of the most influential events for small-cap companies and institutional investors, the invite-only conference will bring together more than 3,700 attendees and 450+ companies across diverse growth sectors, including technology, healthca

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc ., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the investment community, has been named a Marketing Partner for the 37th Annual ROTH Conference , taking place March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.Recognized as one of the most influential events for small-cap companies and institutional investors, the invite-only conference will bring together more than 3,700 attendees and 450+ companies across diverse growth sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, sustainability, consumer, industrial growth, metals & mining, and financial services.The 2025 Conference will feature:● 5500 One-on-one and small group meetings with executive management● Fireside chats and industry panels led by ROTH analysts● Investor presentations and networking opportunities● Live entertainment, March Madness viewing, and athletic charity events“The ROTH Conference is one of the most important investor events of the year for small-cap growth companies,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “As a Marketing Partner for the 4th consecutive year, B2i Digital is committed to helping participating companies maximize their visibility and engagement with institutional investors, family offices, and key decision-makers before, during, and after the event. We also recognize sponsors' critical role in a successful event, and we will highlight their expertise to our community.”As part of its role as a Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will provide comprehensive pre-event coverage, including:● Enhanced company and sponsor profiles on https://b2idigital.com/37th-annual-roth-conference ● Strategic content marketing to expand investor reach● Pre-conference visibility campaigns and digital marketing initiatives for presenting companies and sponsors Harter Secrest & Emery LLP , a B2i Digital Featured Expert, is a Silver Sponsor of this year’s conference.More details on presenting companies, sponsors, panel discussions, and special events will be announced soon.For additional information about the 37th Annual ROTH Conference and to submit a registration request, visit:Requests are subject to approval by a ROTH representative.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital’s website and social media was provided by the respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company’s story to retail investors, institutional investors, research analysts, and other key stakeholders in the US capital markets. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com ROTH Investor Contact Information:Isabel Mattson-PainManaging Director & Chief Marketing OfficerROTH Capital Partners, LLC800.678.9147 Officeimattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH Conference 2025 Teaser

