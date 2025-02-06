Confidential Recovery Accepts TRICARE for Outpatient Drug & Alcohol Rehab for Active-Duty Military in the San Diego Area

A TRICARE military patient checks in to rehab Confidential Recovery Logo

The highly regarded outpatient drug & alcohol rehab program has serviced veterans for over a decade, so helping active-duty military is a natural progression.

Access to treatment and stigma around treatment are two of the major barriers facing active service members, and by accepting TRICARE directly, we are able to help overcome both barriers.” — Jay Wylie, Operations Manager of Confidential Recovery

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active-duty members of the military and their families now have access to affordable, easily accessible, and effective substance abuse treatment through Confidential Recovery’s TRICARE approved intensive outpatient program (IOP) in central San Diego. Confidential Recovery, a VA Community Care Network member since 2019, already has a well-established track record of serving veterans.

Active-duty service-members can now contact Confidential Recovery directly to pursue treatment, and their privacy is protected by HIPAA laws, so they do not have to disclose their drug treatment to the military or other employers.

The Confidential Recovery IOP program helps adults (18+) find recovery through a variety of treatment modalities designed to improve their overall quality of life during sobriety. Treatment consists of group and one-on-one therapy, and sessions are offered in the afternoons and evenings Monday through Saturday. Some meetings can be attended remotely through telehealth.

Confidential Recovery is led by Operations Manager Jay Wylie, a 22-year Navy Veteran, who himself has been in recovery for over a decade. “Access to treatment and stigma around treatment are two of the major barriers facing active service members, and by accepting TRICARE directly, we are able to help overcome both barriers.”

Jay has often published articles and spoken publicly about "the warrior ethos" that is ingrained into our service members during basic training and how it can actually make it hard to say "I need help."

“Self-sacrifice is drilled into the members of all armed forces, putting the needs of the mission and country above the needs of the individual,” says Jay, “the result is that service members who are struggling with mental health problems or a substance use disorder feel like they need to will themselves to overcome their symptoms, but we have seen that ignoring PTSD or a substance use disorder leads to the disorder progressing and getting worse. This reluctance to seek help is type of stigma, and it’s a barrier to treatment that we are able to help our military personnel sidestep by allowing them to privately contact us to pursue help with their problematic drug or alcohol use.”

Confidential Recovery’s popularity among veterans and first responders befits the facility’s location in San Diego, which has the country’s third largest population of veterans. There is an emphasis on identifying and managing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including evidence-based practices like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

More About Confidential Recovery

Confidential Recovery is an alcohol and drug treatment center that provides counseling and support to adults, helping them maintain abstinence from an addictive substance that has negatively impacted their lives. In October of 2024, the facility celebrated its Ten Year Anniversary at which it was recognized for its service to the community and given multiple Proclamations by the County of San Diego. Confidential Recovery’s address is 4420 Hotel Circle Ct. #300, San Diego, CA 92108.

For more information about Confidential Recovery and the services offered, please visit https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/ or call (619) 452–1200.

