Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Unveils Newest Rehab Hospitals Recognized in Rehabilitation and Stroke Care

The Designation by CIHQ Recognizes Reunion Denver, Reunion Phoenix, and Reunion Peoria Rehab Hospitals as Industry Leaders in Rehabilitation and Stroke Care

We are delighted that our hospitals were awarded these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation and stroke care.” — Chester Crouch, Nobis Rehab Partners President & CEO

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, and Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria, all managed by Nobis Rehab Partners, were recently surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and have successfully met the requirements for the Center of Excellence (COE) designation in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care, which is a dual certification. This designation recognizes both the exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation and medical treatment and also the rehabilitation and clinical care that is focused on stroke patients.

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, and Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess their adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, and interviews with both the hospitals' rehabilitation teams and their leadership and also included patient interviews at both of these rehab hospitals.

“We are delighted that our hospitals were awarded these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation and stroke care,” said Chester Crouch, of Nobis Rehab. “Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving these certifications supports that mission”

"CIHQ commends Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, and Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria on their achievement of this Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care. This designation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellence in care and services provided to their communities. We appreciate the partnership with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and value the strong relationship greatly," stated Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.



About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located near Central Park. Our state-of-the-art hospital provides comprehensive inpatient physical and medicine rehabilitation therapies to patients throughout the metro area.

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix is a 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located in Central/Downtown Phoenix. Our state-of-the-art hospital delivers comprehensive inpatient physical and medicine rehabilitation therapies to patients in the Phoenix area.

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located in Peoria, Arizona. Our state-of-the-art hospital delivers comprehensive inpatient physical and medicine rehabilitation therapies to patients in the Peoria area.

