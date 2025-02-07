Registration opens for 2025 Tiffany's Pink Pedal Ride to raise funds for breast cancer research and survivor resources

Registration for the 2025 Tiffany's Pink Pedal Ride in Hershey, PA, is now open. The event celebrates the life of the late Tiffany Lynn O'Donnell (pictured).

Second-annual cycling event set for “the sweetest place on earth,” Hershey, Pa., on August 9, 2025, with two-wheeled fun for people of all ages

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tiffany Lynn O'Donnell Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded to provide financial support to breast cancer research organizations and other nonprofits delivering services to people living with breast cancer, announced today that registration is open for its second-annual Tiffany’s Pink Pedal Ride.

The ride, the foundation’s largest fundraiser, takes places on Saturday, August 9, 2025. It begins in Hershey, Pa., at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center.

The day features cycling options for all ages and experience levels. Adult cyclists can choose from routes of 15 miles, 32 miles and 62 miles. These routes are fully supported with staffed rest stops and mechanical/medical assistance available. Children 12 and under can participate in a short “fun ride” with obstacle course, safety training and more.

Click here for more information on registration.

The inaugural 2024 Tiffany’s Pink Pedal Ride attracted more than 200 cyclists, 100 volunteers and raised more than $100,000. Event organizers expect greater numbers of participants in 2025 and encourage cyclists to register as soon as possible.

Last October, the foundation used funds from the ride to donate $43,604 to the Penn State Health Breast Center in Hershey. The amount represented “43” for Tiffany’s age when she passed and “604” for her birthday. The foundation also disbursed funds from the ride to Pink Hands of Hope and other breast cancer-related causes.

The Tiffany Lynn O'Donnell Foundation was established in 2024 in memory of Tiffany, whose joyful life was taken by metastatic breast cancer in 2023 at the age of 43. Anyone wishing to make a donation can visit this page.

“Tiffany was a warrior with a heart of gold,” said Randy Eckels, Tiffany’s father and chairman/founder of the foundation. “One of her passions was cycling to raise money for breast cancer advocacy. There’s no better way to honor her and everyone affected by breast cancer than a charity bike ride in Hershey, Tiffany’s home and ‘the sweetest place on earth’.”

About the Tiffany Lynn O’Donnell Foundation

The Tiffany Lynn O’Donnell Foundation is a 501(c)(3) founded to provide financial contributions to breast cancer research organizations and to non-profit organizations delivering services and support to individuals living with breast cancer.

