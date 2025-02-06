Submit Release
Home & Garden Show Returns to Glass City Center in 2025, Connecting Homeowners with Top-Rated Perrysburg Professionals

Chavis Building & Renovation Services

Discover the latest trends & connect with top-rated Perrysburg home builders & top-rated Perrysburg kitchen remodeling professionals at the Home & Garden Show.

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PRO Home & Garden Show will return to the Glass City Center from February 21-23, 2025. This event provides homeowners with a valuable resource for building, renovating, and improving their living spaces, connecting them with top-rated Perrysburg home builders, kitchen remodeling experts, and general contractors.

The 2025 show offers attendees the opportunity to explore exhibits showcasing the latest trends in kitchen design, home building materials, landscaping, and smart home technology. Attendees can also participate in expert-led seminars covering topics such as sustainable building practices and current kitchen design trends. A key benefit of the show is the chance to connect directly with home builders, top-rated Perrysburg kitchen remodeling professionals, and general contractors for personalized consultations.

"The 2025 PRO Home & Garden Show is a valuable resource for homeowners in Perrysburg and the surrounding areas," says Joe Chavis, Chavis Building & Renovation Services, LLC. "Whether planning a major renovation, building a new home, or simply seeking ideas to update their space, attendees will find information and connections to local experts, including top-rated Perrysburg home builders, top-rated Perrysburg kitchen remodeling professionals, and top-rated Perrysburg general contractors."

Event Highlights:

- Exhibits featuring the latest home and garden products and services.
- Seminars presented by industry experts.
- Opportunities to consult with building, remodeling, and contracting professionals, including home builders, kitchen remodeling experts, and general contractors.

Event Details:
- Dates: February 21-23, 2025
- Location: Glass City Center - 401 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


