Arista Home Care Solutions Celebrates 10 Years as a Leading 'Alternative to a Place for Mom' in Northwest Ohio

SYLVANIA, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arista Home Care Solutions, a trusted provider of in-home care services, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary serving the Northwest Ohio community. Founded in 2014 by Paula and Clayton, Arista has grown from a small, home-based business to a leading provider of personalized care solutions, offering a compassionate and reliable "alternative to a place for mom" because the best place for mom is home.A Decade of Dedication to Quality In-Home CareArista's journey began with a personal mission to provide exceptional care and support to seniors and their families. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its services to include skilled nursing, therapy, non-emergency medical transportation, and specialized care for individuals with developmental disabilities."We are incredibly grateful for the trust our clients and their families have placed in us over the past 10 years," says Paula Birney, Co-Founder and Administrator of Arista Home Care Solutions. "Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care that allows individuals to remain safely and comfortably in their homes, surrounded by their loved ones."Clayton Birney, Co-Founder and President of Arista, adds, "We believe that everyone deserves to age with dignity and grace, and we are committed to providing the support and services that make that possible."CareConnect: Expanding the "Alternative to a Place for Mom"In 2021, Arista launched CareConnect, a new division dedicated to managing private pay and DODD clients. CareConnect provides personalized care plans and support services that enable individuals to live independently in their own homes. This expansion of services further solidifies Arista's position as a leading provider of "alternatives to a place for mom" in Northwest Ohio.Deep Roots in the CommunityBoth Paula and Clayton are actively involved in the Northwest Ohio community, demonstrating their commitment to improving the lives of seniors and their families. Clayton serves as board president of The Northwest Ohio Gerontological Association and has led the Monroe County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Paula is the President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Maumee, an active member of HerHub (Women of Toledo) and the Northwest Ohio Chapter of Medical Assisting, and a Community Educator with the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.Arista Home Care Solutions is an "Alternative to a Place for Mom"> Personalized Care: Arista's team of highly qualified professionals takes the time to understand each client's unique needs and preferences, developing customized care plans that promote independence and well-being.> Comprehensive Services: From personal care and companionship to skilled nursing and accessible transportation, Arista offers a wide range of services to meet diverse needs, allowing individuals to age in place with grace and confidence.> Experienced and Compassionate Team: Arista's caregivers are not only skilled and experienced but also deeply committed to providing compassionate care that respects each client's dignity.> Community Involvement: Arista is actively involved in the local community, supporting organizations and initiatives that benefit seniors and their families.Your "Alternative to a Place for Mom" serving surrounding areas:- Looking For A Place for Mom in Toledo, Ohio? Try In-Home Care with Arista Home Care Solutions- Need A Place for Mom in Sylvania, Ohio ? Arista Home Care Solutions Can Help With In-Home Care- The Best Place for Mom in Maumee, Ohio is at Home: Arista Home Care Solutions- Arista HC In-Home Care Solutions: An Alternative to a Place for Mom in Perrysburg, Ohio About Arista Home Care Solutions:Arista Home Care Solutions is a leading provider of in-home care services in Northwest Ohio. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, accessible transportation, and specialized care for individuals with developmental disabilities. Arista is committed to providing compassionate, personalized care that allows individuals to remain safely and comfortably in their homes, surrounded by their loved ones.

