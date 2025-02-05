California Supreme Court won’t take up Vail Resorts labor lawsuit

The settlement involved Vail Resorts employees who had accused the company of numerous Fair Labor Standards Act violations, including unpaid hours and overtime, necessary equipment and expenses not being reimbursed, and other violations.

