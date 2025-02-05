Data Modernization Contract Signed
The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has signed a contract with Infinite Campus and we are moving into the implementation phase of the K-12 Data Modernization project. NDDPI will hold meetings with Infinite Campus and other stakeholders to discuss timelines, data needs, and system interconnections.
Reminder: Infinite Campus is more than just a student information system. It’s a suite of integrated products including:
- A learning management system that provides teachers with powerful digital learning tools;
- An online payment module that offers secure processing for fees, activities, and the school store;
- A messaging module that simplifies communication with staff, students, and parents through calls, texts, or emails; and
- An online registration module that streamlines enrollment and adapts to the needs of districts.
For more information, visit the Infinite Campus site: North Dakota, welcome to Infinite Campus · Infinite Campus.
Sign up for a live demonstration on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. CT: Webinar Registration - Zoom.
If you have any questions, contact Steve Snow at 701-328-2236.
