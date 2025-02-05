Conduct Board Announces February Disciplinary Hearing
The following is the schedule of a lawyer discipline case set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in February. Hearings take place before a three-member panel of the board and are open to the public.
Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below. Hearings may be continued for good cause at any time. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.February 18
Disciplinary Counsel v. Ronald Coleman Taylor, Jr. (1:00 p.m. start)
Case No. 2024-020
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 South Front Street, Columbus
Legal Disclaimer:
