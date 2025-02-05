Attorney General Bird Applauds President Trump’s Executive Order Protecting Girls’ Sports

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued the following statement after joining President Trump in Washington D.C. for the signing of his executive order that keeps girls’ sports for girls:

“Only girls belong in girls’ sports—it’s commonsense. I was glad to join President Trump for the signing of his executive order that, like Iowa’s law, protects girls’ sports. Every schoolgirl deserves the opportunity to safely compete and succeed in the sports she loves. That’s why in Iowa, Governor Reynolds led the charge in signing a law to keep girls’ sports for girls, and I’ve fought to uphold half a century of landmark Title IX protections. Now, President Trump has cemented those protections so that young women across the country will compete on a fair playing field.”

