DTEN Announces Partnership with Pexip for Seamless Interop between Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Meetings

DTEN and Pexip announce new partnership for seamless integration between Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms

DTEN and Pexip provide the best experience joining Teams meetings from Zoom Rooms. A perfect alternative to Direct Guest Join that works right out of the box.

Our partnership with Pexip is a natural extension of our dedication to providing next-generation collaboration technology that's simple to deploy, quick to setup and just works, right out of the box.” — Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTEN, Inc., a leading global provider of video conferencing and collaboration technology solutions, announces a new partnership with Pexip. Pexip makes seamless video communication available to all organizations regardless of technology platforms and security requirements.

By integrating DTEN's innovative collaboration technology with Pexip's unique cross-platform interoperability, the partnership aims to improve the user experience and streamline communication for organizations utilizing Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Join Teams Meetings Right From Your Zoom Rooms

Pexip Connect for Zoom Rooms offers a superior alternative to Direct Guest Join when connecting Zoom Rooms to Teams meetings. Users benefit from full dual-screen capabilities, in-room HDMI and wireless content sharing, and dynamic placement of participants and content across both displays. Pexip Connect for Zoom Rooms provides users with a familiar experience.

"We're thrilled to work with DTEN as the first device manufacturer to offer Pexip Connect for Zoom Rooms. DTEN customers expect a reliable and intuitive meeting experience across all of their rooms, and now together with Pexip, we can bring that experience to even more meetings." - Lauren Eustace, VP Strategic Partnerships, Pexip

Pexip Connect is available to DTEN customers as an added benefit with a DTEN Orbit Pro support plan, DTEN’s cloud-based device and user management dashboard. Additional benefits of DTEN Orbit Pro include an extended warranty, advanced parts replacement, and access to DTEN’s comprehensive support network.

“We're all about making it easy for our users, IT administrators and resellers to enjoy next-generation video collaboration technology that's simple to deploy, quick to setup and just works, right out of the box,” stated Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN. “Our partnership with Pexip is a natural extension of these core values.”

Available today, Pexip Connect is ready for use with the new DTEN Bar or DTEN D7X 55”, 75”, and Dual 75” All-in-One Video Collaboration systems. DTEN technology solutions with Pexip Connect will be available for demonstration in the DTEN Booth #2V130 at Integrated Systems Europe in Barcelona from February 4th-7th, 2025.

About DTEN:

DTEN is a leading provider of innovative video collaboration solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge technology to foster seamless communication and collaboration in today's dynamic work environment. With a commitment to simplicity, performance, and innovation, DTEN delivers transformative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact pr@dten.com

About Pexip:

Pexip provides seamless video communication to all organizations regardless of technology platforms and security requirements.

In deep collaboration with world-leading technology companies, Pexip powers solutions that remove video communication barriers and enable organizations to create secure and unique experiences tailored to their needs. Pexip serves large organizations, governments, and the justice, health, and defense industries world-wide.

Pexip (PEXIP) is listed on the Oslo stock exchange. Please visit us at www.pexip.com or on Linkedin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.