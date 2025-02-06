Career Blazers Releases New National Report on Small Nonprofit Talent Challenges and Opportunities

Small Nonprofits Big Impact Talent Challenges and Opportunities Report

The national report examines recruiting, retention, and compensation in small nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of $2 million or less.

In smaller nonprofits, employees often wear multiple hats, which can be both a strength and a challenge. This reality shapes recruiting, hiring, and retention.” — Barbara Gebhardt, CEO, Career Blazers Nonprofit Search

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Blazers Nonprofit Search has released its first national report focusing exclusively on talent issues in smaller nonprofit organizations.The 2025 report, Small Nonprofits, Big Impact | Talent Challenges and Opportunities, presents current compensation data for key roles within smaller organizations, identifies major hiring and retention trends, and examines the impact of social and governmental challenges on smaller nonprofits.Small nonprofits account for over 90% of nonprofit organizations in America. “They are staffed by leaders, program managers, and volunteers with deep knowledge of and commitment to their communities,” said Barbara Gebhardt, CEO of Career Blazers Nonprofit Search.“In smaller nonprofits, employees often wear multiple hats, which can be both a strength and a challenge. This reality shapes recruiting, hiring, and retention,” says Gebhardt. Drawing upon 75 years of experience, Career Blazers’ report combines national research, experiential insights, and resources to help nonprofits succeed.The report findings are based on survey responses from nonprofits with two million dollars or less in their annual budget. Survey findings highlight that recruitment and hiring challenges differ significantly between smaller and larger organizations.Two key structural issues contribute to these differences. In smaller nonprofits, employees often manage broader responsibilities. While this may appeal to some, most candidates seek specialized roles with clearer career progression. Larger nonprofits usually have more robust recruitment processes and dedicated HR teams, while smaller organizations frequently lack the resources. However, nonprofits that effectively showcase their mission and community impact can attract mission-driven talent. “Passionate candidates are often motivated by the opportunity to contribute to meaningful causes,” Gebhardt noted.The report also examines how shifts in government policy affect nonprofit funding. Organizations that depend on national, state, or municipal funding must navigate the uncertainties of political and economic changes. “The key to long-term success is adaptability, foresight, and diversified funding,” Gebhardt emphasized.The 2025 Small Nonprofits, Big Impact | Talent Challenges and Opportunities Report and its companion piece, the 2025 Nonprofit Compensation Practices and Benchmarking Report , are available for download at www.CareerBlazersNonprofitSearch.com ABOUTCareer Blazers Nonprofit Search is dedicated exclusively to the nonprofit sector, helping organizations secure top talent to drive their missions forward. Founded in 1949 as a family business by a trailblazing woman, Career Blazers remains a woman-owned and operated firm today.With over 75 years of experience, the organization’s leadership has been tracking key benchmarks in the staffing industry for over fifty years. Their research provides a trusted frame of reference to evaluate emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the nonprofit talent marketplace. For more information about Career Blazers or to obtain a free copy of current nonprofit compensation and talent management reports, please visit www.CareerBlazersNonprofitSearch.com

