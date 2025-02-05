New B.C. council will advocate for forestry workers

CANADA, February 5 - The Province has formed a new council to advance British Columbia’s interests in the long-standing softwood lumber dispute with the United States.

The council brings together leaders from the forestry sector and labour, alongside experts on U.S. relations and officials from the B.C. government.

The B.C. Softwood Lumber Advisory Council convened its first meeting on Jan. 30, 2025, and will meet regularly. It advises the Minister of Forests on the dispute, including the sixth administrative review, providing recommendations on steps B.C. can take to eliminate the 14.4% softwood lumber duties. The council will also help the Province advocate to the federal government as these duties continue to take their toll on B.C.’s forestry sector.

“The U.S. has imposed unjustified softwood lumber duties on Canada for years, and we anticipate that they will likely double before the end of this year,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “Bringing this team together, I am ready to throw the full weight of B.C. in the ring to fight these duties. We are going to defend the hard-working forestry workers of B.C. from these unfair duties.”

Parmar will chair the council with a focus on diplomatic and trade strategy and measures to fight for B.C.’s interests in the softwood lumber dispute with the U.S. Council members are:

Harry Bains, former minister of labour, Government of B.C.

Dan Battistella, former president, Interior Lumber Manufacturers’ Association

Linda Coady, former president and CEO, BC Council of Forest Industries

Geoff Dawe, national president, Public and Private Workers of Canada

Rick Doman, chairman, Boreal Carbon Corporation and former forestry executive

Scott Lunny, western director, United Steelworkers

Gavin McGarrigle, western regional director, Unifor

Ric Slaco, former vice-president and chief forester, Interfor

Dallas Smith, president and CEO, Na̲nwak̲olas Council

“The U.S. forest industry alleges that Canadian softwood lumber is subsidized and companies sell in the U.S. at below-market prices,” Parmar said. “This is wrong; these allegations couldn’t be farther from the truth. We’ve been very clear that we’re happy to come to the table, but that can’t happen if the U.S. industry isn’t willing to negotiate.”

Although this dispute with the U.S. goes back decades, this most recent iteration of the dispute follows the expiry of the Softwood Lumber Agreement in 2015. At the request of the U.S. lumber industry, the U.S. imposed duties on Canadian softwood lumber, starting in 2017. The B.C. government has worked with the Government of Canada to pursue claims through all available avenues, including under the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, the World Trade Organization and the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Past dispute settlement panels have consistently ruled in Canada’s favour in the ongoing softwood lumber dispute, determining that B.C.’s forest policies are compliant with international agreements.

Quick Facts:

B.C. softwood lumber accounts for nearly 10% of lumber used to build American homes.

lumber used to build American homes. Canada is the U.S.’s largest source of forest product imports, making up 44% in 2023.

U.S. consumers will pay for these tariffs and duties, leading to higher prices for the goods and materials people need to build homes, or repair and remodel them.

In 2023, B.C. exported more than $3.3 billion worth of softwood lumber to the U.S.

Learn More:

To learn more about the history of softwood lumber dispute and the actions B.C. has taken, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/competitive-forest-industry/softwood-lumber-trade-with-the-u-s