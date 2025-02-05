Submit Release
J. Blanton Plumbing Announces Radio Debut Featuring CEO Aizik Zimerman and Marketing Leadership Team

New Local Radio Ad Highlights Trusted Plumbing Services in Chicagoland

Our goal with this radio debut is to connect with homeowners and businesses on a more personal level.”
— Aizik Zimerman, CEO of J. Blanton Plumbing
NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a leading provider of residential and commercial plumbing services in the Chicagoland area, has officially launched its first local radio advertisement, featuring CEO Aizik Zimerman, Cynthia Wozniak, Head of Marketing, and Matt Eskew, Head of Digital Marketing. The ad campaign aims to connect with homeowners and businesses by emphasizing the company’s commitment to quality service, reliability, and expertise in solving plumbing issues, including how to sewer line services and replace a water heater efficiently.

Reaching the Community Through Radio

As part of J. Blanton Plumbing’s ongoing commitment to providing trusted service, this radio ad serves as a way to further engage with Chicagoland residents. The ad, now airing on select local stations, features Aizik, Cynthia, and Matt discussing the company’s deep-rooted values, exceptional customer service, and the importance of proactive plumbing maintenance.

Highlighting Essential Plumbing Services

The ad also focuses on common plumbing concerns that homeowners face, especially during seasonal transitions. From addressing urgent repairs to major system replacements, J. Blanton Plumbing offers a range of services, including:

- Sewer Line Repairs: Homeowners dealing with sewer blockages or backups can rely on the team to efficiently fix sewer lines with advanced diagnostic tools and repair methods.

- Water Heater Replacements: For those experiencing inconsistent hot water or aging systems, J. Blanton Plumbing provides expert services to replace a water heater with energy-efficient models.

- Emergency and Preventative Maintenance: A proactive approach to plumbing ensures that homes remain safe from unexpected issues such as pipe leaks, sump pump failures, and water damage.

A Strong Digital and Traditional Media Presence

With this new radio initiative, J. Blanton Plumbing is expanding its reach beyond digital platforms to build stronger connections with the local community. “We’ve had great success engaging customers through digital marketing, but radio provides a unique opportunity to share our story and reinforce why we are a trusted Chicago plumber,” said Matt Eskew, Head of Digital Marketing.

About J. Blanton Plumbing

J. Blanton Plumbing has served the Chicagoland community for over 30 years, providing expert plumbing solutions, including sewer repairs, water heater replacements, and general maintenance. As a trusted Chicago plumber, the company is committed to quality service, customer satisfaction, and community engagement through both digital and traditional media platforms.

