New 3-Minute Self-Service House Cleaning Estimate and Scheduling Tool in Salt Lake City, UT

With our 3-Minute Self-Service Cleaning and Scheduling Tool, we’re putting control back in the hands of our customers.” — Jason And Yeimy Davis

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optima Maids, the premier one-stop source for home care services in Salt Lake City, Ogden, and the Wasatch Front region, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative 3-Minute Self-Service Cleaning and Scheduling Tool. This easy-to-use platform simplifies and streamlines the process of booking professional cleaning and home care services, allowing customers to schedule appointments in just three minutes—anytime, anywhere.

The tool offers a fast, transparent, and convenient way for homeowners to arrange everything from routine house cleaning and maid services to deep cleaning, window washing, and specialty services like carpet cleaning and home organization. By eliminating the hassle of back-and-forth communication, customers can secure their preferred cleaning schedule with just a few clicks.

“At Optima Maids, we understand how busy life can be, and we believe a clean home shouldn’t come at the expense of your time,” said Jason and Yeimy Davis, Owners of Optima Maids. “With our 3-Minute Self-Service Cleaning and Scheduling Tool, we’re putting control back in the hands of our customers. Whether you need regular cleaning, help unpacking after a move, or even chandelier cleaning, scheduling our services has never been this quick, easy, or stress-free.”

Since 2017, Optima Maids has been a trusted leader in the cleaning industry, serving homeowners across the Wasatch Front with a comprehensive suite of home care services. The company’s commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction has made it a standout choice for clients seeking dependable, top-tier cleaning solutions.

Optima Maids not only provides cleaning services to homeowners, apartment renters, and landlords but also caters specifically to Airbnb and Vrbo rental operators.

In addition to traditional house cleaning and maid services, Optima Maids offers a wide range of specialized services, including:

Carpet cleaning

Chandelier and light fixture cleaning

Laundry services

Window cleaning (interior and exterior)

Drywall repair

Gutter cleaning

Pressure washing

House packing and unpacking

Remodeling cleanup

…and more!

This extensive service menu reflects the company’s commitment to being a one-stop solution for all home care needs.

The launch of the 3-Minute Self-Service Cleaning and Scheduling Tool reinforces Optima Maids’ dedication to innovation and customer-first solutions. Designed to make home care as convenient as possible, this tool is expected to revolutionize how cleaning services are booked in the Wasatch Front area.

Homeowners can experience the convenience of the 3-Minute Self-Service Cleaning and Scheduling Tool today by visiting optimamaids.com.

About Optima Maids

Founded in 2017, Optima Maids is a leading provider of home care and cleaning services in the Wasatch Front region of Utah. From basic house cleaning to specialized services like gutter cleaning, carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and whole-house organization, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable service that exceeds customer expectations.

For more information, visit optimamaids.com.

